The White House by the shores of Lough Arrow

My secondary school days were spent in the company of young men from all over the country.

Although the school was located in the heart of East Cork, students from as far away as Gortahurk in Donegal and Strandhill in Sligo were on the roll book.

Quite a few hailed from Sligo and in my youth, place-names such as Riverstown, Ballintogher, Strandhill and even famed Bonniconlon were as familiar to me as Adare, Patrickswell and Ballybrown.

I never heard my friends from Riverstown mention nearby Ballindoon House at Kingsborough on Lough Arrow. The Georgian sporting estate on 80ac is for sale by public auction with a guide price of €825,000.

Located 3km from the N4, 6km from Riverstown and 27km from Sligo with extensive frontage on to Lough Arrow, the property is accessed by a front and back avenue but has no road frontage.

The entire portfolio includes a seven-bedroom mansion, an original courtyard, a gate lodge, a garden lodge, a chapel building, a boathouse, a domed observatory and extensive lake frontage along with 80ac of woodland and grassland.

The house was built in the 1820s and the accommodation consists of a large rotunda double hall that leads to the library with its bow window overlooking Lough Arrow.

The other reception rooms include a drawing room, dining room, the family sitting room, a study, a conservatory and a family room off the kitchen. The rooms all have Georgian high ceilings and most look out on the lake. There are seven bedrooms upstairs, four with bathrooms.