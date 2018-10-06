Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 6 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

The White House by the shores of Lough Arrow

Ballindoon House.
Ballindoon House.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

My secondary school days were spent in the company of young men from all over the country.

Although the school was located in the heart of East Cork, students from as far away as Gortahurk in Donegal and Strandhill in Sligo were on the roll book.

Quite a few hailed from Sligo and in my youth, place-names such as Riverstown, Ballintogher, Strandhill and even famed Bonniconlon were as familiar to me as Adare, Patrickswell and Ballybrown.

I never heard my friends from Riverstown mention nearby Ballindoon House at Kingsborough on Lough Arrow. The Georgian sporting estate on 80ac is for sale by public auction with a guide price of €825,000.

Located 3km from the N4, 6km from Riverstown and 27km from Sligo with extensive frontage on to Lough Arrow, the property is accessed by a front and back avenue but has no road frontage.

The entire portfolio includes a seven-bedroom mansion, an original courtyard, a gate lodge, a garden lodge, a chapel building, a boathouse, a domed observatory and extensive lake frontage along with 80ac of woodland and grassland.

The house was built in the 1820s and the accommodation consists of  a large rotunda double hall that leads to the library with its bow window overlooking Lough Arrow.

The other reception rooms include a drawing room, dining room, the family sitting room, a study, a conservatory and a family room off the kitchen. The rooms all have Georgian high ceilings and most look out on the lake.  There are seven bedrooms upstairs, four with bathrooms.

Also Read

A unique feature of the house is a viewing dome with commanding views of the lake and the surrounding countryside.

The lower ground floor is unused but has 11 rooms with lots of potential.

The house has all the characteristics of the classic Georgian country residence with the addition of a striking entrance portico and a domed full height return at the south of the building.

Other features include ornate plasterwork, original fireplaces, original floorboards and a cantilevered staircase.

Boathouse

Elsewhere on the property there is a boathouse in good condition along with a gate lodge and a garden lodge both in need of refurbishment. There is a traditional cut stone yard that could also do with attention.

With extensive frontage on to the lake the lands extend to 80ac.

According to Celia Lamb of Wilsons Auctions, up to 50ac of the land is in good, south facing, free-draining grassland that is sloping to the lake. The house needs some work.

The ground  is mainly in old pasture that could do with some attention while  the remainder is in woodland with many specimen and rare old trees.

Ms Lamb describes Ballindoon House as “a magical spot, a very appealing place to live,” she said.

It will be sold at Wilsons Auctions, Kingswood, Co ­Dublin on Wednesday, ­October 17.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve


Top Stories

Davie Gordon and Lar Halley keep an eye on the cattle prices in Kilkenny Mart. Photo Roger Jones.

Comment: Decent incomes for farmers have to be at the heart of...
Teagasc dairy specialist Joe Patton. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Fodder supplies rebound but Teagasc urges caution on winter feeding...
Paddy O'Gorman on his farm at Rathkeevan in South Tipperary

Video: 'The key is to have good facilities for a larger herd' - Tipp farmer on...
 Stock photo

Meath grazing ground fetches over €11,000 per acre
Storm Emma caused significant disruption last spring

Extreme weather expert involved in review of Greenfield farm after animal...
ICSA members protest at ABP Clones

'It is time for farmers to fight back' - ICSA protest outside ABP clones
A new tractor would cost around €85,000, plus VAT. (stock picture)

'Farmers are postponing buying €85,000 tractors as impact of Brexit...