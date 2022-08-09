Farming

Slower auction season but good prices in Connacht/Ulster

Property survey shows that up to 13,500/ac was paid for land from January to June

A 36ac farm at Clooneybeirne, Co Roscommon contains a semi derelict period house and was sold by auctioneer Tom Cox for €360,000
A 36ac farm at Clooneybeirne, Co Roscommon contains a semi derelict period house and was sold by auctioneer Tom Cox for €360,000

Jim O'Brien

Auctions are not the preferred method of sale in the west and northwest where private treaty is seen as the optimum way to sell land. This year’s auction season has been quiet in the region but an improvement on last year where the amount of land sold under the hammer and reported in the national papers went up from 149ac to 311ac and where the money improved from 1.382m to €1.448m, an increase of 5pc.

However, the average price per acre declined by almost 50pc from €9,275/ac in the first six months of 2021 to €4,656/ac in auctions held between January and June of this year, a property price survey, based on figures from reported sales in national media, shows.  

