Shannonside holding guided at €700,000

Waterfront: The 45ac farm is located at Kilmore, Lecarrow, Co Roscommon. It is located 7kms from Athlone and the sale includes dwellings including a modern bungalow and the ruins of an old castle.
The main dwelling on the 45ac farm for sale at Kilmore, Leacarrow, Co Roscommon
Jim O'Brien

Waterfront properties can be hard to come by and residential waterfront properties are quite rare. Roscommon auctioneer, John Earley is experiencing lively interest in a c45ac farm at Kilmore, Lecarrow, in Co Roscommon. The holding includes a relatively new bungalow, an old farm cottage with dated outbuildings and grazing land with extensive frontage on to the Shannon. The farm can be bought in a series of lots or as an entire with an overall guide of around €700,000.

Located 7km from Athlone and 3km from Lecarrow the land includes the ruins of an old castle and stretches down to the Shannon where an inlet provides boating access.

Laid out in about 20 fields the ground is described by John Earley as made up of 20ac of good farmland while up to 15ac closer to the river is inclined to be soft in nature. The series of small fields is fenced with rich traditional hedgerow that could do with attention.

The main house was built in the last decade, is in top class condition and very tastefully finished.

Set on 0.8ac and extending to 1,500 sq ft the accommodation includes an entrance hall, sitting room, a kitchen/dining room with a fully fitted kitchen, a utility, cloakroom, a family bathroom and four bedrooms, of which one has ensuite facilities. Out of doors is a double garage that could also be used as a boathouse.

The property includes the original farm dwelling, a single storey, two bedroom cottage in need of extensive refurbishment surrounded by a number of dated farm buildings in various states of repair.

Outbuildings

The property can be sold as a unit or in a series of lots. The first lot is made up of the entire guided at around €700,000 while the second lot is made up of the modern bungalow on 0.8ac and this is guided at €250,000.

The single story cottage with the outbuildings is guided at €50,000 while the cottage and outbuildings with 44.5ac of land is guided at about €450,000. The land extending to 44ac without buildings is guided at €400,000.

John Early said that interest in the holding is both local and international. The waterside property will clearly attract some customers looking for a hobby farm in a unique location while the land on its own will be of interest to local farmers. The two houses could separately attract attention as holiday homes or family homes.

