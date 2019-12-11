Shannonside holding guided at €700,000

The main house was built in the last decade, is in top class condition and very tastefully finished.

Laid out in about 20 fields the ground is described by John Earley as made up of 20ac of good farmland while up to 15ac closer to the river is inclined to be soft in nature. The series of small fields is fenced with rich traditional hedgerow that could do with attention.

Located 7km from Athlone and 3km from Lecarrow the land includes the ruins of an old castle and stretches down to the Shannon where an inlet provides boating access.

Set on 0.8ac and extending to 1,500 sq ft the accommodation includes an entrance hall, sitting room, a kitchen/dining room with a fully fitted kitchen, a utility, cloakroom, a family bathroom and four bedrooms, of which one has ensuite facilities. Out of doors is a double garage that could also be used as a boathouse.

The property includes the original farm dwelling, a single storey, two bedroom cottage in need of extensive refurbishment surrounded by a number of dated farm buildings in various states of repair.

Outbuildings

The property can be sold as a unit or in a series of lots. The first lot is made up of the entire guided at around €700,000 while the second lot is made up of the modern bungalow on 0.8ac and this is guided at €250,000.

The single story cottage with the outbuildings is guided at €50,000 while the cottage and outbuildings with 44.5ac of land is guided at about €450,000. The land extending to 44ac without buildings is guided at €400,000.

John Early said that interest in the holding is both local and international. The waterside property will clearly attract some customers looking for a hobby farm in a unique location while the land on its own will be of interest to local farmers. The two houses could separately attract attention as holiday homes or family homes.

