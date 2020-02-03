See inside this state-of-the-art beef unit in the west with an €850,000 price tag

A well-equipped non-residential 85ac farm near Ballyhaunis in Mayo is expected to draw keen attention from local farmers.

The Mayo land market is characterised by the sale of smaller parcels, so this substantial holding with an extensive yard will bring plenty of custom.

The property is coming to auction in March on a date to be established and is guided at €850,000.

Located at Pattenspark, the holding is less than 2km from Ballyhaunis on the Claremorris Road, which divides it, giving the property extensive road frontage.

Laid out in a range of fields, the farm is fenced with drainage and hedgerow and serviced by a network of internal roads.

Some of the lands have been reseeded in recent years and, overall, the farm is in great heart having been well drained and looked after. The layout of the property in serviced paddocks makes it well suited to beef and dairy farming.

There are gravel deposits of up to 250,000 tonnes on the land, identified in a survey which is available for viewing.

At the heart of the farm is a most impressive, modern, 10-column slatted cattle shed built just two years ago. It includes slat mats, fold-up feed troughs, flap venting and nine creep areas to the rear.

It also incorporates an internal cattle crush and LED lighting with a colour camera system covering the entire shed, along with a toilet and a kitchen area.

This is a state-of-the-art steel-framed cladded shed with feed passages and slurry collection, and finished to the highest of standards where nothing has been left to be done.

The main road divides the farm, with a portion of 59ac, including the sheds, located at one side of the road.

This section also contains a 50ft x 50ft lock-up shed with electric roller door and a hardcore area to the front facing on to the main road, ideal for machinery storage.

Across the road is a 26ac parcel of ground laid out in up to six divisions and this includes a collecting area with sturdy cattle handling facilities.

Auctioneer Gerry Coffey describes the farm as one of the finest that has come up for auction in Mayo in recent times.

"In the west, it is rare to find a farm in such heart with the standard of built facilities. It is a model place," he said.

The property can be bought as an entire that could be divided into lots, with the first lot made up of the 59ac parcel with the two sheds. The second parcel includes the 26ac portion along with cattle-handling facilities.