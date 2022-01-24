See inside this modernised period house at the heart of 56ac east Galway farm

The snug is one of the feature rooms

The house at Raycon has the original stonework

The bedrooms have an old-world feel

The property at Raycon includes 56ac, a period house and equestrian facilities

‘Sensitively renovated’: The house comes with a tastefully added extension

A 56ac Galway farm with a modernised, four-bedroom period house along with equestrian facilities and some livestock accommodation is on the private treaty market with a guide of €795,000.

Located at Rayconor, Gurtymadden, off the N65, the holding is 16km from both Loughrea and Portumna, and a 45-minute drive from Galway city.

The spacious house was built in the 1850s and remained in the same ownership until 2006, when it was bought by the current owner, who redesigned and remodelled the residence and the farm.

The land is between two rivers and is made up of some fine grazing ground laid out in a series of grazing paddocks with tillage capabilities.

The house and outbuildings are reached by a tree-lined avenue. With its traditional stone exterior still intact, the residence was renovated and added to over the years, retaining much of the original materials and design.

Double doors lead to an entrance area, beyond which is a sitting room and a snug.

A second, larger foyer-type space, with an open fireplace, provides access to the first floor and to a patio area.

The kitchen is finished in country style with its own fireplace and double-doors leading to the patio. There is also a utility and a guest WC.

One of the bedrooms, with ensuite, is accessed by its own staircase.

The family bathroom and three other bedrooms are on the first floor. The master bedroom has an ensuite, and a dressing-room that could be used as a bedroom.

One of the other bedrooms also has an ensuite bathroom.

The house has been finished to a high specification, newly wired and replumbed, while the cut-stone exterior has been refreshed and re-pointed.

The extensive yard includes six box stables, a tack-room, an outdoor storage shed, a four-column hayshed (which could also be used for livestock), a small sand arena and a stone-built car port with space for two vehicles.

Shelagh McGann of selling agents Keane Mahony Smith describes the holding at Raycon as a much-loved home with a working farm and equestrian facilities.

She says it was “sensitively renovated and remodelled while retaining much of its old-world charm”.

Mixed-quality Galway land for €4,000/ac

Staying in the Land of the Tribes and moving west, Tuam auctioneer Martin Tyrrell is handling the sale of a number of smaller holdings.

At Adrigoole, Corrundulla, six miles from Galway city on the Headford road, a 38ac holding made up of mixed-quality land with good road frontage and an old farm building is on the private treaty market, guided at €4,000/ac.

21ac holding at Corofin guided at €8,000/ac

In the centre of the county at Ardskeaghmore, Ballygloonin, Corofin, Mr Tyrrell is selling a 21ac holding laid out in neat fields with access from a side road.

Guiding the private treaty sale at €8,000/ac, he describes the ground as good, all-round farmland suitable for a range of farming purposes.

45ac ideal hobby farm near Headford

Another Galway farm on the private treaty market is a 45ac non-residential holding at Biggermore, Belclare between Headford and Tuam.

It has an old farm shed and frontage to a side-road. Mr Tyrrell says it would make an ideal addition to an existing holding or a hobby farm with residential potential.

The sale is guided at €335,000 or €7,500/ac.