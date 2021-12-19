See inside this dream family home plus cottage with tourism potential on 18.7ac in Mayo

At this time of year people are inclined to take their dreams off the shelf and polish them up.

In most cases these are gently put back where they were after the polishing, but some people decide to keep them out and breath reality into them.

A classic dream for many is a home in the west, a place to retire to or retreat to.

Savills are handling the sale of a property that offers two homes in Mayo: a three-bedroom modern house and a one-bedroom cottage dating back to the 1800s.

With a guide price of €495,000, Whitethorn Lodge and its cottage are set on 18.7ac that comes with a half-share in commonage extending to 22.8ac.

The Lodge was built in 2006/07 and is very well finished

Located 6km outside the town of Swinford, the property is in the heart of the countryside, with views onto the Ox Mountains.

The house is approached along a country road and entered through one of two stone wall entrances, both with cast iron gates.

Built in 2006/07 by the current owners and designed for modern living with an eye to comfort and style, the accommodation includes an open-plan, fully fitted kitchen/dining room, a separate living room and a sunroom.

The sunroom in the Lodge includes a living area and a dining area

There are three ensuite double bedrooms.

A key feature of the home is the range of sizeable windows, providing light and views.

The Lodge kitchen is fully fitted and includes a breakfast area

A sunroom to the side of the house gets both morning and evening sun.

The cottage is to the side of the main house. A traditional stone structure beneath a hip slated roof, it has been completely renovated.

The cottage, originally built in the 1800s, has been tastefully refurbished

It has a sitting room with a woodburning stove, a bright and spacious sunroom, a kitchen area and an ensuite bedroom.

The cottage sunroom is spacious and comfortable

The sitting room in the cottage is heated by a solid-fuel stove

According to Josh Pim of Savills both properties are finished to a high standard and have been well cared for.

Outbuildings to the rear of the property include two traditional stone stores as well as a three-column enclosed hayshed with a large sliding door.

The shed is currently used as a workshop and for stabling.

A stone granary is part of the range of out-houses and, while in poor condition, has plenty of character and could be converted for a number of uses.

The house and cottage are set in mature lawns. To the front are a number of flower beds, shrubs and box hedging protected from the road by a traditional stone wall.

Whitethorn lodge and cottage are on 18ac of grassland

To the rear of both properties is a small patio area as well as a variety of fruit trees and a children’s play area.

The land is well drained pasture currently used for grazing. The commonage is also located to the rear of the house.

The 18ac of land at Whitethorn are made up of good grazing ground.

This is a truly lovely property with plenty of possibilities as a family home with tourism potential.