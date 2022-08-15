Scenic Maam Valley holding on the market for €650k

The grazing land is at both sides of the internal road and watered by the Bealnabrack River.

The 281ac residential farm is in Maam Valley between the Twelve Pins and the Maam Turks

Hill farms in the west generally come to the market as commonage, it is unusual to find an extensive a holding for sale that is totally in private ownership.

A c281.8ac residential farm in the Maam Valley, between Leenane and Maam, is one such place and will be sold in one lot with a guide price of €650,000. Auctioneer Martin O’Connor of Moycullen is reporting strong interest from the locality and further afield.

The farm, situated between the Twelve Pins and the Maam Turks in an area known as ‘Joyce Country’, includes some of the most amazing scenery in the country and was run as an active sheep and beef operation. It was most recently stocked with sheep and comes with 96.48 units in entitlements worth between €14,000 and €15,000 per annum.

Divided into three large sections, it was farmed on a rotational basis between the three with smaller sections along Bealnabrack River, which flows through the farm into the nearby Lough Corrib.

Two sections of the land are in the valley and at both sides of a country lane and these are well-fenced with stock proof fencing.

The largest section is comprised of unfenced hill grazing on the Maam Turks.

The dwelling house, a 1930s construction, has accommodation that includes an entrance hall, living area, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. The roof and windows were upgraded a number of years ago but, according to the auctioneer, the building needs full refurbishment.

There is a range of traditional sheds to the rear of the residence with a storage shed to the front of the dwelling. Services include a private well, mains electricity and a telephone connection.

While Martin O’Connor believes the farm is ideally suited to landowners in the locality wishing to expand existing holdings, there is a lot of interest from entrants to farming looking to buy smaller parcels of the land.

However, while Mr O’Connor says it is the preference of the vendors to sell the farm as an entire other configurations can be looked at.

Moving to East Galway, Tuam auctioneer Martin Tyrell is selling a number of smaller holdings in the area. These include a 53ac farm at Cregg, Corrandulla, about 10km from Galway city. All in one division laid out in arrange of fields, the farm is close to the river and guided in the region of €7,000/ac.

At Lavally, Tuam Mr Tyrell is handling the sale of a residential 40ac farm made up of good grazing ground. The compact holding includes a three-bedroom house with a range of farm buildings and is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €7,500/ac.

In some recent sales, Mr Tyrell sold a 68ac farm at Moylough, Co Galway. The holding, made up of mixed roadside lands located 15 minutes from Tuam, sold for €480,000. Meanwhile, at Kilcahill, Claregalway a 13ac parcel of ground made €112,000.

In an on-going transaction, a large parcel of ground extending to 150ac in the Brownesgrove, Lavally area of Tuam is being sold in lots and is currently making €835,000 or over €5,500/ac.