Sale of vintage Ferguson jump-starts Galway auction

This 11ac parcel of ground at Johnstown Kilskyre, Kells, Co Meath was withdrawn from auction at €125,000

This 30ac farm at Ballinaskea, Enfield, Co Meath made €312,000 under the hammer in a sale conducted by Thomas Potterton.

The farm at Carnagur is divided by the public road with 3.6ac separated from the rest. It sold as an entire for €320,000

The 1971 Ferguson 135 opened the auction of the 35ac farm at Dunmore, Co Galway

The residential farm at Dunmore included this modern slatted shed. The property sold for €320,000

The auction of a 35ac residential farm at Carnagur, Dunmore, Co Galway opened with the sale of a 1971 Ferguson 135 that came with the property.

“We got the 135 started,” explains Castlerea auctioneer Paul Lafferty, “and that started everything else.”

The tractor puffed into life in time for the first bid of €1,000 to be put down. The merry Perkins engine was soon exciting the crowd, and bidding didn’t stop until the machine sold for €3,400.

The open-air auction on the farm was off to a flying start.

However, the tractor’s success had no impact on the sale of the three-bedroom bungalow on the farm, which failed to elicit a bid.

Attention then turned to the 35ac of land serviced by a good yard whose buildings included a three-column slatted shed built in the late 1990s.

The land carried drystock and sucklers with 10-15ac of meadow pasture and the rest in grazing; 3.6ac is across the road from the residence, giving plenty of road frontage.

The land was bid to €180,000, where it held.

The entire, including the land, yard and house, opened at €250,000 and with two main bidders in action it went on the market at €320,000 and sold at that.

“The sale of the tractor warmed proceedings up well,” Mr Lafferty said.

Enfield, Co Meath

In Co Meath, Trim auctioneer Thomas Potterton, sold a 30ac non- residential holding at Ballinaskea, Enfield for €312,000 under the hammer.

Just off the R159, 6km from Enfield and the village of Rathmolyon, the farm has 20ac of good land and about 8ac of low-lying ground that would benefit from draining.

The lands are laid out in three fields of permanent pasture with no buildings.

With good road frontage and a natural water supply, the place could have site potential.

At auction four bidders showed cause when matters opened at €180,000. The price climbed rapidly to €305,000.

The auctioneer called a recess in order to make a transatlantic call to the vendor in Boston and seek instruction. The message from Massachusetts said ‘sell’, and the property went on the market at €305,000. It sold to a Longford bidder for €312,000.

Kilskyre, Kells

Mr Potterton did not enjoy quite the same good fortune when he sought to sell an 11ac parcel of ground at Johnstown, Kilskyre, Kells. It was withdrawn from auction at €125,000.

Laid out in one field, the land is all in grass and located on the R154 Athboy/Kilskyre road, 8km north of Athboy and 9km south-west of Kells.

With good road frontage it has plenty of shelter provided by mature hedges and trees.

At auction it was bid to €125,000, where it was held. The sale is on-going and is currently bid to €135,000. Mr Potterton is hopeful of a result in the next week or so.