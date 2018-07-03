Roscommon organic holding sells after auction for close to guide

SEVERAL farms that came to auction recently were withdrawn but sold immediately afterwards for undisclosed amounts.

Among them was Cloonrane House (pictured above), a 48ac organic farm on the shores of Finlough Lake in Roscommon.

Located 4km from Strokestown, the property includes a farmhouse, a farmyard with a mix of very decent sheds and a renovated stone lodge generating a healthy AirBnB income.

The previous owners farmed the place to supply their business in Dublin with organic produce. There is a range of poly-tunnels currently on the land, but these are not included in the sale.

Farmed organically over the last number of years the holding is in permanent pasture in good heart and serviced by the avenue that gives access to all portions of the property.

Divisions

The holding s laid out in a series of nine fields divided by traditional hedgerow. Five divisions located to the left of the driveway and furthest from the lake are in a fine sward of grass and in good heart. Two of the fields have shoreline access, one was used as a kitchen garden and one is a haggard with the sheds and cottage.

The yard is made up of two modern A-roofed, open sheds on slats, one of which is three columns in size and the other a two-column structure.