Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 3 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Roscommon organic holding sells after auction for close to guide

Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

SEVERAL farms that came to auction recently were withdrawn but sold immediately afterwards for undisclosed amounts.

Among them was Cloonrane House (pictured above), a 48ac organic farm on the shores of Finlough Lake in Roscommon.

Located 4km from Strokestown, the property includes a farmhouse, a farmyard with a mix of very decent sheds and a renovated stone lodge generating a healthy AirBnB income. 

The previous owners farmed the place to supply their business in Dublin with organic produce. There is a range of poly-tunnels currently on the land, but these are not included in the sale.

Farmed organically over the last number of years the holding is in permanent pasture in good heart and serviced by the avenue that gives access to all portions of the property.

Divisions

The holding s laid out in a series of nine fields divided by traditional hedgerow. Five divisions located to the left of the driveway and furthest from the lake are in a fine sward of grass and in good heart. Two of the fields have shoreline access, one was used as a kitchen garden and one is a haggard with the sheds and cottage.

The yard is made up of two modern A-roofed, open sheds on slats, one of which is three columns in size and the other a two-column structure.

Also Read

A series of older stone sheds used as a garage and for storage have been newly re-roofed and in good order.

There is a cattle crush and pen, and all gates are newly painted and well hung.

Located near the sheds is a lovely stone lodge known as the Herd House and possibly the original house on the land.

The place has been tastefully renovated to include a kitchen/dining area with a tiled floor, a living room with stone fireplace and wooden flooring while ­upstairs is a study and a bedroom.

Other features include double-glazed sash windows and electric storage heating.

The main residence on the farm is a fine two-storey structure with bay windows and a porch to the front.

In perfectly habitable condition, the accommodation includes a drawing room with wooden floor, a marble fireplace, a bay window and French windows that lead to the garden.

The dining room also enjoys the benefits of a bay window while the kitchen has a tiled floor and a solid fuel cooker. Downstairs also includes a WC and a utility.

Upstairs are four bedrooms all with cast-iron fireplaces and wooden floors while the family bathroom and a separate shower room are also on this floor.

At auction Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros withdrew the property but sold it immediately afterwards for an amount close to the guide of €350,000.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...
The forestry, with seven years of premium payments remaining, was planted in 2004

Spectacular views and a healthy forestry premium on the market in Tipp

Top-class Kilkenny ground guided at over €10,000/ac


Top Stories

AXA Insurance looks set to shake up the farm insurance market with the launch of a new farm insurance division. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

AXA set to go head-to-head with FBD on farm insurance
A gorse fire in Rocky Valley Crescent, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

Extreme fire warning extended: Authorities say 'strong correlation'...
Stock picture

'Extremely popular' farmer who died in baling accident named locally
Over 130,000 farmers and rural households source their water from private wells or group water Schemes and are, therefore, not affected by national restrictions. Photo: Liam Burke

‘Irish Water can’t just shrug its shoulders and say they can’t supply...
Potato farmer David Rodgers shows the poor growth in his patatoes due to the lack of rain, at his farm in Ballyboughal in North County Dublin. Picture:Arthur Carron

Potato prices to rise as weather affects yields
Timing is everything when it comes to making top quality silage.

No relief from hot and dry weather conditions for farmers for at least...
George McNally turning hay on his farm in North County Dublin Pic: Mark Condren

Thinking of feeding concentrates to cattle? Here's some guidelines