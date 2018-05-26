Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough Lake

A one-day odyssey took me to Mullingar last week from where I visited three farms, two in Westmeath and one near Strokestown in Roscommon.

The N52 is a lovely old road that winds its way from Nenagh to Tullamore and ends up in Louth. On its northeast-southwest axis it takes you through some lovely country and beautiful villages.

I'm sure it's a truck driver's nightmare, but on a fine summer's morning there's no finer road to find yourself on. I'll start where my journey ended, at Cloonrane House, a gorgeous 48ac organic farm on the shores of Finlough Lake near Strokestown.

The place includes a farmhouse, a farmyard with a mix of very decent sheds, all in good condition and a renovated stone lodge generating a healthy AirBnB income. The price is guided by Murtagh Bros Mullingar at €350,000. Located in good farming country, the holding is about 4km outside Strokestown off the Tulsk Road. On the way there my phone guidance system took me along a warren of country roads that wound their way through the best of land with some fine farm holdings all round. The place was bathed in early summer sunshine when I reached it.