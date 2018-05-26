Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough Lake
A one-day odyssey took me to Mullingar last week from where I visited three farms, two in Westmeath and one near Strokestown in Roscommon.
The N52 is a lovely old road that winds its way from Nenagh to Tullamore and ends up in Louth. On its northeast-southwest axis it takes you through some lovely country and beautiful villages.
I'm sure it's a truck driver's nightmare, but on a fine summer's morning there's no finer road to find yourself on.
I'll start where my journey ended, at Cloonrane House, a gorgeous 48ac organic farm on the shores of Finlough Lake near Strokestown.
The place includes a farmhouse, a farmyard with a mix of very decent sheds, all in good condition and a renovated stone lodge generating a healthy AirBnB income. The price is guided by Murtagh Bros Mullingar at €350,000. Located in good farming country, the holding is about 4km outside Strokestown off the Tulsk Road.
On the way there my phone guidance system took me along a warren of country roads that wound their way through the best of land with some fine farm holdings all round. The place was bathed in early summer sunshine when I reached it.
The fields were alive with the flowers of May and everywhere the sounds of birds. The farm runs down to Finlough Lake, renowned for fishing, particularly for tench and rudd.
An avenue from the end of a cul-de-sac, runs past the lodge and the sheds, ending at the house at the other side of the land.