Roscommon farms selling swiftly in busy market

The land selling season is at its busiest at the moment, with a mind-boggling range of farm properties for sale all over the country.

Roscommon auctioneer John Earley is flat out this weather trying to keep up with the level of business.

Among the properties passing through his hands is a 201ac farm in two distinct holdings near Strokestown: a residential portion extending to 133.4ac at Killukin, with the remaining parcel of 67.6ac at Oakfield.

Both parcels are the subject of the one executor sale. The larger farm is guided between €600,000 and €650,000, while the one at Oakfield is guided at €400,000.

The 133ac holding at Killukin is about 5km from Strokestown and 10km from Roscommon town.

A solid two-storey 1,100 sq ft traditional farmhouse is at the centre of the farm, reached by a long avenue.

It includes an entrance porch, a hallway, a kitchen, living room and a ground-floor bedroom. On the first floor are three bedrooms, one of which has ensuite facilities.

According to the auctioneer, the building is in good structural condition but needs refurbishment.

Adjoining the house to the rear is an old stone building with a good galvanised roof.

Other stone buildings in the yard have slated roofs, giving them oodles of character. They have plenty of potential to be converted for other uses.

Further farm buildings include a four-column haybarn covered on three sides, and a cattle crush.

The farm, which comes with entitlements, has good road frontage on to the L1421 and frontage on to the lovely Ardkillan Lake.

Laid out in a series of large fields, the place has been rented over a number of years.

“While it could do with a bit of TLC, the land is fundamentally sound and regarded as good feeding and fattening land,” Mr Earley says.

For sale by private treaty, the place is under offer.

The Oakfield part of the farm is 1km away and made up of 50ac of good grazing ground, with a 17.6ac forestry plantation in Sitka spruce. Planted 16 years ago it has four payments left.

The 67.6ac holding is 4km from Strokestown and 10km from Roscommon town.

There are no buildings aside from a derelict two-storey farmhouse.

The place is drawing a lot of interest and Mr Earley expects to conclude the private treaty sale in the coming weeks.

Tidy Longford piece

Across the border in Co Longford, Mr Earley is handling the sale of a 35.4ac farm at Granaghan Dillon.

Situated 4km from Lanesboro on the Rooskey road, it is described as a “neat and tidy farm”.

It comes with a modern compact farmyard and is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €250,000.

The farm is all in grass in good fertile ground, with plenty of road frontage on to the R371. It could be transformed into a residential holding and there could be further site potential.

The yard is made up of a modern five-column slatted shed extending to about 3,000 sq ft, with drystock and storage areas.

Adjoining facilities include a haybarn, a cattle holding yard, a cattle crush and a calf shed.

A derelict farmhouse set to the front of the property could have potential for refurbishment.