The sale of larger farms continues to be a stand-out feature of this year’s farm sales.

Rare opportunities west of the Shannon - Three sizeable farms hit the market in Roscommon

While many of these holdings have come to the market in the east and south, the west is also seeing its share of big properties find their way on to the auctioneers’ books.

In recent weeks Roscommon auctioneer John Earley has seen a flurry of sales on the private treaty market and a number of substantial farms appear on the market.

“I have been known to give out about the banks and their reluctance to lend to the farming sector, but something somewhere has happened in the last month or so and land sales around here have really picked up,” he said

Mr Earley has three large farms for sale by private treaty, two of them in the strong farming area that surrounds Roscommon town.

The largest holding is a 168ac non-residential farm at Rathconnor, Four Mile House. The holding comes with a huge array of sheds and farming facilities, €25,000 in entitlements and greening payments and is guided at €2m.

According to Mr Earley it would cost in the region of €500,000 to build the sheds were any new owner to undertake the venture.

“The place was bought a number of years ago by a man from overseas who invested heavily in it. There isn’t an inch of waste on the land and the sheds are extraordinary,” he said.