Pictures: See inside the 96ac Clare farm with a touch of elegance, guided at close to €1m

I was near Kilkishen in Co Clare last week and took the opportunity to visit Scairt House at Teeronea, on the outskirts of the village. The period house, with its 96ac of land and extensive sheds, is for sale by private treaty and guided by auctioneer Matthew McMahon at €950,000.

The house dates from the early 19th century or the late 18th century

Kilkishen is 22km east of Ennis and 34km north of Limerick city. The house, although dated from the early 19th century or the late 18th century, is in perfect condition. Extending to 2,196 sq. ft the accommodation includes a spacious entrance hall with an elegant sitting room to the right and an equally appealing dining room to the left.

Part of the downstairs of the house

Part of the downstairs of the house

At the rear of the house is a small kitchen serving a cosy dining and living area, the heart of the house. The downstairs accommodation also includes a bathroom. Upstairs are two large bedrooms to the front of the house and two smaller bedrooms and a fully equipped family bathroom to the rear.

The driveway to the house

The driveway to the house

The dwelling is reached by a short avenue with a spur leading to the farmyard. The land is made up of excellent grazing ground with a crown of the finest of elevated land running through the middle of the holding.

The views around the house

The views around the house

This extends to about 55ac while a patch of lower grazing in well-kept pasture extends to about 16ac. These sections make up 71ac. A 25ac portion of more marginal land in old forestry makes up another section to be sold along with the farm.

The lands with Scairt house are in great heart with well-maintained fencing

The lands with Scairt house are in great heart with well-maintained fencing

The fields are bounded by neat, meticulously maintained hedgerow and some lovely stone walls, while a network of solid farm roadways leads to all parts of the farm. The land is in the best of heart with good road frontage on to the Kilkishen to Tulla road.

Some of the sheds in the farmyard

Some of the sheds in the farmyard

The complex of sheds in the yard is ideal for a one-person operation. A large shed, combining a four-column A-roofed shed and round roof sheds, covers cubicles, a feeding area, a holding area and a range of in-door cattle handling facilities perfectly designed for testing or inoculating on a wet day. This space can also be divided into individual pens for calving.

Scairt House and farm is a turn-key property for any new owner

Scairt House and farm is a turn-key property for any new owner

A separate three-column A-roofed shed has six pens, three of which are slatted. Nearby, the building formerly used as a milking parlour, is now used for storage. Other structures include a three-column hayshed and a two-column lean-to, along with a number of fuel storage sheds.

Some of the farmyard sheds

Some of the farmyard sheds

This property, which comes with €9,500 in entitlements, is an ideal standalone farm that may be bought in lots but the preference of the owners, who are retiring from farming, is to sell as an entire.

Auctioneer, Matthew McMahon reports lively interest from near and far in what he describes as a ‘turn-key’ property.