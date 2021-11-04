Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Pictures: See inside the 96ac Clare farm with a touch of elegance, guided at close to €1m

Scairt House is an early 19th Century house in excellent condition on 96ac at Kilkishen in Co Clare Expand
Extensive shed at Scairt House farm are ideal for a one-person operation Expand
The lands with Scairt house are in great heart with well-maintained fencing Expand
Scairt House and farm is a turn-key property for any new owner Expand
Some of the farmyard sheds Expand
Some of the sheds in the farmyard Expand
Expand
Part of the downstairs of the house Expand
The driveway to the house Expand
The views around the house Expand
The house dates from the early 19th century or the late 18th century Expand

Close

Scairt House is an early 19th Century house in excellent condition on 96ac at Kilkishen in Co Clare

Scairt House is an early 19th Century house in excellent condition on 96ac at Kilkishen in Co Clare

Extensive shed at Scairt House farm are ideal for a one-person operation

Extensive shed at Scairt House farm are ideal for a one-person operation

The lands with Scairt house are in great heart with well-maintained fencing

The lands with Scairt house are in great heart with well-maintained fencing

Scairt House and farm is a turn-key property for any new owner

Scairt House and farm is a turn-key property for any new owner

Some of the farmyard sheds

Some of the farmyard sheds

Some of the sheds in the farmyard

Some of the sheds in the farmyard

Part of the downstairs of the house

Part of the downstairs of the house

The driveway to the house

The driveway to the house

The views around the house

The views around the house

The house dates from the early 19th century or the late 18th century

The house dates from the early 19th century or the late 18th century

/

Scairt House is an early 19th Century house in excellent condition on 96ac at Kilkishen in Co Clare

I was near Kilkishen in Co Clare last week and took the opportunity to visit Scairt House at Teeronea, on the outskirts of the village. The period house, with its 96ac of land and extensive sheds, is for sale by private treaty and guided by auctioneer Matthew McMahon at €950,000.

The house dates from the early 19th century or the late 18th century Expand

Close

The house dates from the early 19th century or the late 18th century

The house dates from the early 19th century or the late 18th century

The house dates from the early 19th century or the late 18th century

Kilkishen is 22km east of Ennis and 34km north of Limerick city. The house, although dated from the early 19th century or the late 18th century, is in perfect condition. Extending to 2,196 sq. ft the accommodation includes a spacious entrance hall with an elegant sitting room to the right and an equally appealing dining room to the left.

Most Watched

Privacy