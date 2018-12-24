North Roscommon holding ready for lift-off

One of the joys of this job is the range of lovely place names I come across.

Deciphering these names can be a delightful pursuit taking me on odysseys of discovery through fields resounding with the echoes of a lively local history and other places where the silence of the centuries reigns.

Mantua is a townsland near Elphin in Co Roscommon and home to a 72ac residential farm that has just come on the private treaty market. The name intrigued me.

As I sat down to rummage through my resources I anticipated a long search before I got to the bottom of why this place in Co Roscommon has a name that would be equally at home on a road sign in the furthest reaches of the Orient.

However, to my surprise the explanation emerged quickly and easily.

Mantua is translated as Móinteach, meaning ‘moorland.’ Whatever about the place name the 72ac farm at Mantua is coming for sale with a guide price of €750,000.

The land is described by selling agent Nigel Dineen as quality ground that has been well looked after and is serviced by a good yard.

The residence is in top condition and currently lived in by the owners who are retiring from farming.