North Roscommon holding ready for lift-off

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

One of the joys of this job is the range of lovely place names I come across.

Deciphering these names can be a delightful pursuit taking me on odysseys of discovery through fields resounding with the echoes of a lively local history and other places where the silence of the centuries reigns.

Mantua is a townsland near Elphin in Co Roscommon and home to a 72ac residential farm that has just come on the private treaty market. The name  intrigued me.

As I sat down to rummage through my resources I anticipated a long search before I got to the bottom of why this place in Co Roscommon has a name that would be equally at home on a road sign in the furthest reaches of the Orient.

However, to my surprise the explanation emerged quickly and easily.

Mantua is translated as Móinteach, meaning ‘moorland.’  Whatever about the place name the 72ac farm at Mantua is coming for sale with a guide price of €750,000.

The land is described by selling agent Nigel Dineen as quality ground that has been well looked after and is serviced by a good yard.

The residence is in top condition and currently lived in by the owners who are retiring from farming.

Located 8km from Elphin and the village of Ballinagare, the holding is 18km from Carrick-on-Shannon and 35 minutes from Knock Airport.

Orchard

The lands are set in one block laid out in eight to nine level fields in permanent pasture. While the farmstead is reached by a private avenue there is some frontage on to the public road.

Like many traditional holdings the property is dotted with great stands of trees and also has a small orchard. The fields are well fenced and in a high state of fertility.

The dwelling is a traditional two-storey farmhouse with accommodation that includes three bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen/dining area and a sitting room.

In turn-key condition it has PVC windows and doors and is centrally heated.

The yard is centred around a modern two-bay double A-roofed slatted shed built in the last decade or so with accommodation for up to 70 head of stock.

There is also a number of older buildings included in the farming facilities.

Nigel Dineen is expecting wide interest in the place from near and far.

Located in a strong farming area it would make a fine holding for a part-time farmer or for a farm entrant in search of a decent residential holding around which to build a larger operation.

Online Editors

