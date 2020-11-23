North Galway 48 acre residential farm with wide appeal

The 48ac farm at Gortnagoyne near Dunmore includes a good range of farm buildings

Galway auctioneer Martin Tyrell is handling the sale of a compact residential farm with a range of useful farm buildings at Gortnagoyne, Dunmore in north Galway. The private treaty sale is guided at €650,000.

Located not far from Dunmore and Milltown, the property is about 15 minutes from Tuam and 45 minutes from both Galway and Knock.

The 48ac holding is divided into a range of manageable divisions with some having road frontage. The land is described by Mr Tyrell as good grazing ground that runs down to some bogland with a number of turf plots.

The farm buildings include a four-column haybarn and a lean-to that could be used for storage or calf rearing.

There is also a standalone slatted unit with a feeding passage and an open machinery shed. Set on a concrete apron the facilities include a gathering pen and cattle crush.

Modern house

The residence is a fine modern house in impeccable condition throughout with five to six bedrooms (two ensuite), an entrance hall, a large kitchen/dining room, a sitting room, family room and a study.

Other spaces include a utility, a back kitchen and a guest WC. The residence is set on landscaped grounds with mature shrubbery and vegetation.

Mr Tyrell describes it as “an excellent residential property of a type that rarely comes for sale in one package in the area.

While offering it for sale in its entire, we are also open to selling it in a number of lots, depending on what the market will demand,” he said.

“This is a good farming area with a lot of progressive farmers,” he said, “I don’t expect any shortage of customers.”

Online Editors