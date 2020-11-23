Farming

North Galway 48 acre residential farm with wide appeal

The 48ac farm at Gortnagoyne near Dunmore includes a good range of farm buildings Expand

Jim O'Brien

Galway auctioneer Martin Tyrell is handling the sale of a compact residential farm with a range of useful farm buildings at Gortnagoyne, Dunmore in north Galway. The private treaty sale is guided at €650,000.

Located not far from Dunmore and Milltown, the property is about 15 minutes from Tuam and 45 minutes from both Galway and Knock.

The 48ac holding is divided into a range of manageable divisions with some having road frontage. The land is described by Mr Tyrell as good grazing ground that runs down to some bogland with a number of turf plots.

The farm buildings include a four-column haybarn and a lean-to that could be used for storage or calf rearing.

Cattle accommodation includes a three column slatted unit Expand

There is also a standalone slatted unit with a feeding passage and an open machinery shed. Set on a concrete apron the facilities include a gathering pen and cattle crush.

A spacious storage shed is suitable for livestock, fodder or machinery Expand

Modern house

The residence is a fine modern house in impeccable condition throughout with five to six bedrooms (two ensuite), an entrance hall, a large kitchen/dining room, a sitting room, family room and a study.

Other spaces include a utility, a back kitchen and a guest WC. The residence is set on landscaped grounds with mature shrubbery and vegetation.

The large residence is in impeccable condition Expand

Mr Tyrell describes it as “an excellent residential property of a type that rarely comes for sale in one package in the area.

While offering it for sale in its entire, we are also open to selling it in a number of lots, depending on what the market will demand,” he said.

“This is a good farming area with a lot of progressive farmers,” he said, “I don’t expect any shortage of customers.”

Online Editors

