No shortage of Galway farms on the private treaty market

Smaller holdings characterise the lively land market in the west

This two-storey house at Acres Kilkerrin, Co Galway comes with 48ac of grazing ground Expand
This c10.7ac residential holding at Roouanmore, Ardrahan comes with a guide of €365,000 Expand
The house is in good condition but needs internal remodelling Expand
The 10.7ac at Roouanmore is in four small fields Expand
The 35ac holding at Rahealy, Ardrahan has plenty of road frontage Expand

This two-storey house at Acres Kilkerrin, Co Galway comes with 48ac of grazing ground

Jim O'Brien

Among the properties on the busy private treaty market in the west is a 48ac residential located 3km from Kilkerrin village, about 25km from Tuam and an hour from Galway.

The farm comes with a substantial two-storey, five-bedroom residence. Other accommodation includes a kitchen, a number of spacious reception rooms and a double garage to the side.

According to auctioneer Martin Tyrell, while in good condition the dwelling could do with decoration and refurbishment.

In the yard, outhouses and farm buildings include a slatted shed and cattle handling facilities, all of which should prove more than useful to any new owner.

The land, extending to c48ac and adjoining the house and farm buildings, is described as good grazing ground laid out in a series of manageable fields and presented in good condition.

The price is guided by Mr Tyrell at €476,000.

 

Ardrahan

Staying in Co Galway, Gort auctioneer Colm Farrell is handling the sale of a small residential farm with outbuildings on c10.7ac at Roouanmore, Ardrahan. It comes with a guide of €365,000.

Ardrahan, located between Gort and Galway, was traditionally regarded as the gateway to the Connacht from the south.

The property at Roouanmore is located 5km west of the village on the road to Kinvara, which is 6km away.

The residence on the 10.7ac is in need of refurbishment but is structurally sound with accommodation that includes a kitchen/living area, a kitchenette, sitting room, a bathroom and three bedrooms.

The lands are of good agricultural quality and located to the rear of the farmhouse.

The boundaries are in good condition and the land is divided into about five small fields.

Out of doors, the buildings in the yard are quite dated but have character and include a stone-built lofted barn and a turf shed.

Read More

 

Rahealy

Also in Ardrahan, Mr Farrell is also handling the sale of a 35ac non-residential farm at Rahealy. Located 5km east of Ardrahan village, the lands are laid out in about eight fields and fenced with traditional hedgerow. 

The boundaries are in good repair and a reliable water supply comes from the local scheme. The property adjoins the famous Loughinawadda Turlough. 

Outbuildings include a substantial three-column hayshed with lean-tos at either side and livestock handling facilities.

The yard is reached by its own avenue and two of the fields have substantial frontage on to a local road. The parcel of ground is guided at €225,000 or about €6,500/ac.

