Mixed Mayo farm with potential on multiple fronts

Options: The three-bedroom house at Keerglen, Ballycastle, Co Mayo, is habitable and comes with a small yard on 1ac

It is rare that a farm of 100ac comes on the market in Co Mayo, and a residential holding of that size to be sold in a series of lots at Keerglen, Ballycastle.

In a variety of divisions, it has something for everyone.

The property will be offered for sale at auction in five lots with an overall guide of €415,000.

Situated 10 minutes from Ballycastle, the farm is 25 minutes from Ballina and 20 minutes from Killala. In a mix of grazing land and potential forestry ground, the holding will attract a range of buyers.

The three-bedroom house on the property was inhabited up to recent times but could do with some renovation and refurbishment. It comes with an acre of ground and a number of sheds suitable for storage. This piece is guided at €45,000.

Expand Close Pic 3 - The second lot is a 15.8ac piece with river and road frontage. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pic 3 - The second lot is a 15.8ac piece with river and road frontage.

Nearby is a 4.5ac parcel described by auctioneer Karl Fox as “a good cut of ground”. This has recently been fenced, is supplied with water and has plenty of road frontage.

Expand Close The 4.5ac piece at Keerglen, Ballycastle is the best of the land and guided at €10,000/ac. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 4.5ac piece at Keerglen, Ballycastle is the best of the land and guided at €10,000/ac.

There are two lots of 15.8ac. The first is described as “exceptionally good land” that is well fenced and has good accessibility.

It runs down to the Glen River, which provides natural drainage and a water supply. This is guided at €75,000.

“In need of TLC” is how Karl Fox describes the second 15.8ac piece. He says it is good land, well fenced with clear boundaries but needs attention, having been used for wintering out cattle.

Expand Close The third lot needs TLC and was used for wintering cattle. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The third lot needs TLC and was used for wintering cattle.

“It has great potential, you can feel that underfoot as you walk it,” he said, “I am guiding this at €65,000 to €70,000.”

A 21ac parcel has plenty of road frontage and would be suitable as a forestry plantation, given the quality of the land and its accessibility.

Expand Close The fourth lot is long and narrow with 300m of road frontage and is suitable for forestry. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The fourth lot is long and narrow with 300m of road frontage and is suitable for forestry.

Secured by mature boundaries, it is on an incline towards the river, providing it with natural drainage.

“It is a long narrow piece with about 300m of frontage and while it is certainly attractive to forestry companies, it also has grazing ground,” Mr Fox said.

The last piece is 42.2ac of elevated bogland with plenty of road frontage. Suitable for forestry, it is guided at €100,000.

Expand Close The last lot extends to 42.2ac of high bog with planting possibilities. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The last lot extends to 42.2ac of high bog with planting possibilities.

The auction takes place at 5pm at Healy’s pub, Ballycastle, on Thursday, November 3.