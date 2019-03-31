Mayo residential farm guided at €500,000

There is always a steady trade in smaller land portions in Mayo, with plenty of customers for good ground.

A solid 67ac grass farm with substantial road frontage, a yard and an internal roadway at Maltpool, Claremorris is expected to attract lively attention.

Auctioneer Gerard Hanley of Sherry FitzGerald Hanley is guiding the private treaty sale at €500,000 or almost €7,500/ac.

Located 7km west of Claremorris, 7km from Ballyglass and 6km from Mayo Abbey the farm is located in a strong farming area and would make an ideal addition to any current enterprise. It comes with 27 entitlements.

The farm buildings include a two-column double slatted shed, two large concrete silage pads, a 30-cow cubicle house and a converted milking parlour suitable for commercial letting.

There is also a three-column hip-roof shed used to house calving pens.

According to Mr Hanley the land is well laid out, well fenced and serviced by a constant water supply. A good road network makes it easy to check and move stock and makes the place suitable for dairying.

The fencing is a combination of stone walls and wire fences that could be supplemented with electric fencing for strip-grazing