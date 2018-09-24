Lively bidding lands €6,370/ac for residential Roscommon farm

A 126.4ac residential grazing farm at Corramore, Gorteenclough, bounding the Kepak plant near Athleague in Co Roscommon, sold at auction last month making €805,000 or €6,370/ac.

The holding is comprised of good upland ground with some acreage sloping down and bounded by the meandering Suck on two sides. The land is mainly high, dry ground but where it meets the river it is obviously softer.

Most of the land is fenced with traditional hedgerow, dividing it into a range of good-sized fields.

The property, subject of an executor sale, was rented for a number of years.

The residence is a typical rural bungalow built about 40 years ago and now in need of renovation and refurbishment.

The accommodation includes a hallway, sitting room, kitchen, dining room, bathroom and three bedrooms. A garage/store is located to the rear of the house.

The farmyard, located in the adjoining field, consists of an old dwelling and a range of dated sheds.

At auction the property was offered as an entire and in lots. On the day auctioneer Ivan Connaughton began proceedings by accepting bids on the entire. It opened at €500,000 and attracted three active customers who drove it to €750,000 where it held.