Lively bidding lands €6,370/ac for residential Roscommon farm

Farm at Corramore, Gorteenclough, bounding the Kepak plant near Athleague in Co Roscommon
A 126.4ac residential grazing farm at Corramore, Gorteenclough, bounding the Kepak plant near Athleague in Co Roscommon, sold at auction last month making €805,000 or €6,370/ac.

The holding is comprised of good upland ground with some acreage sloping down and bounded by the meandering Suck on two sides. The land is mainly high, dry ground but where it meets the river it is obviously softer.

Most of the land is fenced with traditional hedgerow, dividing it into a range of good-sized fields.

The property, subject of an executor sale, was rented for a number of years.

The residence is a typical rural bungalow built about 40 years ago and now in need of renovation and refurbishment.

The accommodation includes a hallway, sitting room, kitchen, dining room, bathroom and three bedrooms. A garage/store is located to the rear of the house.

The farmyard, located in the adjoining field, consists of an old dwelling and a range of dated sheds.

At auction the property was offered as an entire and in lots. On the day auctioneer Ivan Connaughton began proceedings by accepting bids on the entire. It opened at €500,000 and attracted three active customers who drove it to €750,000 where it held.

Also Read

Interest and bidding on the individual lots proved equally lively with the house on 1ac bringing out four bidders after opening at €80,000. It climbed quickly to €125,000 at which point the hammer fell and it sold to a bidder acting in trust.

The largest portion to be offered was an 85.54ac lot adjacent to the house and included the farmyard and derelict dwelling. Made up mainly of elevated grazing ground it runs down to the River Suck where it has plenty of frontage.

About 60ac of the land is in good grazing with about 25ac in callows. The parcel has road frontage on to the Rookwood Bridge Road.

This opened at €400,000 and with three clients in the chase it climbed to €485,000 and sold at that to an agent. It made almost €5,670/ac.

The next lot to be offered is located across the road from the dwelling. A 24.7ac piece of ground it is mainly elevated and slopes to the Suck as it meanders to the back of the farm.

The portion has road frontage on to the Rookwood Bridge Road and on to the Athleague to Ballygar road.

This saw three bidders spring from the traps when it opened at €100,000. At €140,000 it was put on the market and sold at that. It also made €5,670/ac.

A final piece extending to 15ac is located at the end of a lane just a short distance from the main farm.

With more frontage on to the river it is a poorer piece of ground. It opened for €58,000 and three bidders added €7,000 to the opening price before the hammer fell at €65,000.

