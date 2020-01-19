Large forestry holding with grass holdings and a house

Mixed holding: The 187ac farm for sale at Craggagh, Balla, Co Mayo, includes a mix of conifers and broadleaf forestry along with a 45ac block of grazing ground
Jim O'Brien

A large forestry holding with grass paddocks and a derelict house has come on the market in Mayo, with a guide in excess of €820,000.

Extending to 187ac, the holding at Craggagh is located 4km from Balla, 7km from Kiltimagh and a 20-minute drive from Knock Airport.

A 28ac portion was planted in mixed conifers in 1998 and is beyond premium payments, while a 89ac of mainly Sitka spruce was planted in 2016.

This has 11 years of premiums outstanding that come to approximately €23,900 per annum.

The blocks are well served with direct access already in place or access agreements negotiated with the neighbouring landowners.

There is scope to expand this holding with neighbouring blocks.

There is also a 10ac portion, which is in mixed broadleaves. These are well established and are growing at yield classes between 18-24 years.

The 28ac of mixed conifers at the north of the property is in three stands. Planted 22 years ago, they are a valuable resource that will realise their value on maturity.

The property includes a substantial two-storey farmhouse in a state of dereliction and, according to the auctioneers, if renovated, it has the potential to become a significant asset. It's adjoined by a farmyard with a range of useful sheds and an attractive garden.

Two grass paddocks extending to 45ac are located at the southern end of the property and these could continue to be used for grazing or could be planted in new forestry. The holding also includes some 14ac of open land.

The boundaries are stock fenced and maintained at joint equal expense with the neighbouring proprietors unless otherwise stated in the folios/titles.

The private treaty sale is jointly handled by John Clegg and Company, Edinburgh, Scotland, and Paul Grimes of REA Grimes, Pembroke St, Dublin.

The closing date for offers is Wednesday, January 22.

Indo Farming


