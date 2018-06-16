Some regard mushrooms as a delicacy but for those trying to make money from them they represent a delicate business.

Growth opportunity with a difference in the west as mushroom plant hits the market

Just like the fungi themselves, as commercial operations they can blossom and decline overnight. The Monaghan Mushroom plant at Belmullet in Co Mayo closed in 2010 causing the loss of 71 jobs and left an amazing piece of infrastructure sitting idle on the Wild Atlantic Way near Belmullet

Auctioneer Karl Fox is handling the sale of this most unusual property; the former mushroom plant with a substantial commercial unit and 36 mushroom tunnels on 62ac of land comes with a price tag of €245,000. I visited the place with Mr Fox just at the beginning of the fine spell of weather. It is a most amazing site and sight.

Located at Tallaght, Belmullet, it is comprised of an extensive concrete apron forming the base of 36 tunnels each with heating systems, boilers, individual oil tanks and air conditioning units along with double skin covering and substantial tubular frames. Since it closed eight years ago the weather has taken its toll on the infrastructure in an area where the wind speeds can be among the highest in Europe. One imagines the first task of a new owner will be to dismantle the extensive infrastructure and find a friendly scrap merchant.