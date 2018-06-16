Farm Ireland
Growth opportunity with a difference in the west as mushroom plant hits the market

The Monaghan Mushroom plant at Belmullet in Co Mayo closed in 2010.
Jim O'Brien

Some regard mushrooms as a delicacy but for those trying to make money from them they represent a delicate business.

Just like the fungi themselves, as commercial operations they can blossom and decline overnight. The Monaghan Mushroom plant at Belmullet in Co Mayo closed in 2010 causing the loss of 71 jobs and left an amazing piece of infrastructure sitting idle on the Wild Atlantic Way near Belmullet

Auctioneer Karl Fox is handling the sale of this most unusual property; the former mushroom plant with a substantial commercial unit and 36 mushroom tunnels on 62ac of land comes with a price tag of €245,000.

I visited the place with Mr Fox just at the beginning of the fine spell of weather. It is a most amazing site and sight.

Located at Tallaght, Belmullet, it is comprised of an extensive concrete apron forming the base of 36 tunnels each with heating systems, boilers, individual oil tanks and air conditioning units along with double skin covering and substantial tubular frames. 

Since it closed eight years ago the weather has taken its toll on the infrastructure in an area where the wind speeds can be among the highest in Europe. One imagines the first task of a new owner will be to dismantle the extensive infrastructure and find a friendly scrap merchant.

In its day the plant was a substantial employer in the area and work went on around the clock. The site is complete with street lighting, three-phase power and a 6,781 sq ft commercial unit with indoor space where refrigerated trucks remained plugged in overnight.

The land around the plant is made up mainly of rough ground with some grass fields.

“I’m sure someone somewhere has the resources and imagination to give new life to this place. At €245,000 the initial investment isn’t too high,” said Karl Fox.

Roscommon farm sale

Further to the south Roscommon auctioneer Sean Naughton recently succeeded in closing the private treaty sale of a 38ac farm at Treapark, Glinsk on the north Galway/Roscommon border. It made in the region of €220,000.

Described as a decent grass farm the holding is located on a cul-de-sac about 1km from Glinsk. A portion of 28ac is good grassland while a 10ac piece is low-lying and in need of attention.

Moving closer to Roscommon Mr Naughton is handling the sale of a 40ac farm at Oran located 8km from the county town. It comes with an old residence and is guided at €280,000.

The farm has good road frontage and good river frontage on to a local river. It is divided into six nice sized-fields and according to Mr Naughton it is in good heart.

The property can be sold as an entire or in lots.

A 10ac portion laid out in two fields and including the old farmhouse makes up one lot while the remaining 30ac in four fields makes up the second lot.


Online Editors

