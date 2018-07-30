Farm Ireland
Greenways helping to unlock the potential of farm sales

The 73ac residential farm is located close to Newport and the Great Western Greenway.
JIM O'BRIEN

It is remarkable how these cycling and walking Greenways are attracting huge numbers of tourists while proximity to these routes is being quoted in rural property sales as a distinct advantage.

The original of the species is the Great Western Greenway on the bed of the old Great Western rail line running for 42km between Westport and Achill. It is a real hit with tourists, and has created a whole lot of businesses from bike hire to catering. Travelling the route by foot or pedal power is lauded as one of 'the' things to do. Newport Co Mayo auctioneer Frank Chambers, believes the Greenway will have an impact on the range of customers for a 73ac residential farm located 2.5km from the town

All over the country these old railway beds are bringing new life. The Great Southern Greenway is under development in Limerick and Kerry on the old Limerick to Tralee railway line. I was in Waterford this week where a huge success story is unfolding on the Deise Greenway running on the old railway line from Waterford to Dungarvan. Local auctioneer Pat Harty was quoting the proximity of the Greenway as a selling point in relation to a 57ac farm near Clonea.

Back in Newport, Co Mayo Frank Chambers is equally enthusiastic about the proximity of the c73ac residential farm to Mayo's Great Western Greenway. The executor sale of the property that includes a Georgian house and a substantial farmyard is guided at ¤500,000.

Located 2.5km from Newport the house is a two storey Georgian construction in need of refurbishment. Reached by a driveway the 2,300 sq ft residence is at the centre of the farm with accommodation that includes a living room and a sitting room, both with bay windows, a study, a kitchen, a downstairs bedroom and a utility room. The building is also graced with a veranda.

The stairway leads to a spacious landing and on to the upstairs where there are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

Out of doors is a garage measuring 220 sq ft. The house is in solid shape but in need of renovation and modernisation.

The farmyard is comprised of a mix of traditional and some modern outbuildings located in an adjoining yard. The buildings include a three column hayshed with double lean-to, a machinery shed, some stone buildings, a silage pit and stock handling facilities.

The land is described by Frank Chambers as free draining ground that is well fenced and has been well maintained. All in one block the place has plenty of road frontage. It was previously a calf to beef operation but in more recent years was farmed for sheep and lamb production. It comes with entitlements.

Mr Chambers describes the farm as one of the finest holdings to come for sale in the area and is experiencing a wide range of interest in the property from the farming and non-farming sectors.

