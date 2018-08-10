Forestry sales down in Connacht and Ulster with poorer land proving a hard sell

Most land sales take place by private treaty and this is especially true of land sales in Connacht/Ulster so it is perhaps unfair to compare its land market with other regions in a survey using the public auction as a yardstick.

Most land sales take place by private treaty and this is especially true of land sales in Connacht/Ulster so it is perhaps unfair to compare its land market with other regions in a survey using the public auction as a yardstick.

The survey of public auction land sales for the first part of 2018 does not make for pretty reading for those in the business of selling land in the West and border counties.

A total of eight auctions recorded in the national press for Connacht/Ulster saw 184ac sold, representing a decline of 64pc on the volume disposed of at auction by this time last year.

The average per acre price at €6,900/ac is down 16pc on last year's price while the mount of money generated by public auction land sales in early 2018 is down 70pc from the €4.22m spent last year.

A mere €1.2m was generated at auction in the six months just gone.

It must be noted that in early 2017 the region had two significant land sales; a 120ac farm at Moylough in Co Galway, which made over €10,000/ac and a 125ac farm with extensive sheds at Tulsk in Co Roscommon that made over €8,000/ac.

There were no such headline properties for sale in the region for the first six months of 2018.

The highest price paid for land was a figure of €10,000/ac paid for 8.5ac of grazing located at Carrowmore between Shrule and Headford in Co Galway. A sum of €85,000 was paid in the sale handled by Headford Marts.