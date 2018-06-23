Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 23 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Fine fattening farm’ of 136ac on the market in Leitrim guided at just €6,500 per acre

The 136ac grass holding is described as a ‘fine fattening farm’ — it is located near Mohill and has a guide price of €6,500 per acre
The 136ac grass holding is described as a ‘fine fattening farm’ — it is located near Mohill and has a guide price of €6,500 per acre

Jim O’Brien

Leitrim land often comes in smallholdings that are destined to be consumed by forestry.

It is unusual for a 136ac grass farm to come for sale in the county but such a farm located at Drumard, Mohill is facing the gavel with a guide of around €6,500/ac.

The holding is located 4km from Mohill, 12km from Carrick-on-Shannon and 12km from Longford.

It comes with 27 entitlements and is described by Fintan McGill of Sherry FitzGerald McGill as a fine fattening farm in good order with plenty of road frontage. Given its proximity to the towns of Longford, Carrick-on-Shannon and Mohill, Mr McGill believes that, with planning permission, it is has good site potential for any purchaser.

The land is laid out in seven fields of good grazing ground fenced with traditional hedgerow. The grass portion extending to about 110ac makes up the bulk of the land while a 25ac piece in two fields is bogland.

An extensive array of sheds are set on a large concrete slab. These include a four-column enclosed round roof shed with lean-tos at either side. Further outside the lean-tos are sheds that can be used for storage, calving or lambing units.

A slurry lagoon is located to the rear of the spacious yard, which also contains a silage pit and cattle handling facilities including a cattle crush.

Wintering yard

All in all there is accommodation for between 70 and 100 head of stock on this comprehensive wintering yard. Such a yard is essential to any holding in the north west given the slightly longer winters. Water is supplied by a mains supply and a natural stream.

Also Read

Fintan McGill is expecting a wide range of interest in the executor sale. “We don’t expect it to sell in its entire,” he said, “more than likely it will sell in lots as it divides naturally into smaller parcels given the extent of the road frontage.”

Sherry FitzGerald McGill, Longford and Farrell Bros auctioneers, Longford, are handling the sale as joint agents. The auction takes place at the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon at 3pm on Friday, July 6.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

The 77ac residential farm is located at Rathpeacon, 3.5km from Cork city

VIDEO: A farming gem perched over the southern capital guided at €2.4m
Under threat: A section of Bronze Age timber trackway in the Mayne Bog, Co Westmeath, which was exposed during a test excavation in May 2015

A bronze age farmers altered the environment - study
Kevin Downing, overall winner of the Dairygold Milk Quality Awards, with his wife Bernie, farm manager Tom Carr and Dairygold advisor Maeve O'Connor on his dairy farm in Whitechurch, Co Cork.

A car accident left this farmer paralysed at the age of 20, but hasn't let that...
Stock image. Picture: Danone/Thomas Haley

French group Danone's venture capital fund eyes 20-25 deals by 2020
Prof Alan Matthews

Analysis: Financial incentives needed to make climate change aspirations a...
Stock Picture. Copyright Roger Jones

Calls for changes to rules to let farmers make hay while the sun shines
Anthony Leddy with his children Joshua, Jessica & Aiden on their farm in Milltown, Co. Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

‘Active farmers need a fair share of CAP money’