Leitrim land often comes in smallholdings that are destined to be consumed by forestry.

'Fine fattening farm’ of 136ac on the market in Leitrim guided at just €6,500 per acre

It is unusual for a 136ac grass farm to come for sale in the county but such a farm located at Drumard, Mohill is facing the gavel with a guide of around €6,500/ac.

The holding is located 4km from Mohill, 12km from Carrick-on-Shannon and 12km from Longford. It comes with 27 entitlements and is described by Fintan McGill of Sherry FitzGerald McGill as a fine fattening farm in good order with plenty of road frontage. Given its proximity to the towns of Longford, Carrick-on-Shannon and Mohill, Mr McGill believes that, with planning permission, it is has good site potential for any purchaser.

The land is laid out in seven fields of good grazing ground fenced with traditional hedgerow. The grass portion extending to about 110ac makes up the bulk of the land while a 25ac piece in two fields is bogland. An extensive array of sheds are set on a large concrete slab. These include a four-column enclosed round roof shed with lean-tos at either side. Further outside the lean-tos are sheds that can be used for storage, calving or lambing units.