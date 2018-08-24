Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 24 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Escape to the west on this farm?

A 49ac farm with extensive equestrian facilities on the market in Galway for €750,000

The equestrian centre has an amazing range of facilities under shedding covering 12,600 sq ft
The equestrian centre has an amazing range of facilities under shedding covering 12,600 sq ft
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Last week I crossed the border into Galway where my green and white car flag looked lost amid a sea of maroon.

My destination was a lovely 49ac non-residential farm with extensive equestrian facilities at Aughrim near the site of the famous battle of 1691.

French General, St Ruth lost his head during the engagement and the Irish subsequently lost the war. I took the opportunity to visit the fine interpretative centre and afterwards, with an excellent guide map in hand, drove around the perimeter of the battlefield where the significant sites of engagement are clearly marked and documented.

My primary purpose was to visit the farm. Immediately off the old Galway to Dublin road the holding is about 1km from the village of Aughrim, 6km from Ballinasloe and Junction 15 on the M6 and about 30 minutes from Galway City.

The private treaty sale is guided at €750,000. Auctioneer Michael McCullagh was there with the owner to show me around.

The equestrian centre has an amazing range of facilities under shedding covering 12,660 sq feet. There are 40 loose boxes in Monarch style with water laid on.

There are also two stallion stables, a wash and drying area, a mezzanine space which could be used as an office, a grain shed, tack room and a canteen.

The circulating areas between the rows of boxes are very generous with a spacious loading and unloading area inside the shedding. This is accessed by a tall entrance with a roller door capable of accommodating any size of horse transport.

Also Read

Outside facilities include a 1ac sand arena, a 10-unit horse walker and a lunging ring.

Along with the equestrian facilities there is a two-bay, back-to-back slatted cattle shed with six compartments on rubber mats and a wide feeding passage.

The land is laid out behind the sheds in 49ac of level fertile ground laid out in 10 fields fenced with top class electric fencing and some natural hedgerow.

A fine internal roadway services the lands, which is in great order with the lower divisions drained by a well-maintained and efficient drainage system.

The holding was once a dairy farm carrying a herd of 60 cows and replacements and it could be turned to the same use again although extra acreage would be needed.

It is currently rented to a farmer who uses it only for silage harvesting. Water is provided by the mains water and a private well.

Road frontage of 1km runs along a side road and more frontage on to a cul-de-sac with a total of four farm entrances. Michael McCullagh says there is ample space for a residence subject to planning.

As I stopped at the spot where the misfortunate St Ruth is purported to have lost his head I thought that anyone investing in the nearby equestrian farm couldn't be accused of losing theirs.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

Minette Batters, the new president of the National Farmers' Union has said frictionless trade with the EU is vital (Adam Fradgley/NFU/PA)

UK food exports to EU may be stalled by "no deal" Brexit - NFU

Still possible to have splendour in the grass...
Large signs referring to

Three men caught trespassing on land with combine harvesters and...
Image: Irish Water

Opposition to Shannon water pipe line vow to fight on
The 204 holding is located near Castletownroche and once supplied beet to Mallow sugar factory

Prime north Cork tillage land for €14,000/ac
John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Stock image. REUTERS/Toby Melville

John Joyce: Hard times call for hard measures on the fodder front
LacPatrick is one of the biggest dairy co-ops in the Border region

Cross border dairy boost after UK/China deal