Escape to the west on this farm?

Last week I crossed the border into Galway where my green and white car flag looked lost amid a sea of maroon.

My destination was a lovely 49ac non-residential farm with extensive equestrian facilities at Aughrim near the site of the famous battle of 1691.

French General, St Ruth lost his head during the engagement and the Irish subsequently lost the war. I took the opportunity to visit the fine interpretative centre and afterwards, with an excellent guide map in hand, drove around the perimeter of the battlefield where the significant sites of engagement are clearly marked and documented.

My primary purpose was to visit the farm. Immediately off the old Galway to Dublin road the holding is about 1km from the village of Aughrim, 6km from Ballinasloe and Junction 15 on the M6 and about 30 minutes from Galway City.

The private treaty sale is guided at €750,000. Auctioneer Michael McCullagh was there with the owner to show me around.

The equestrian centre has an amazing range of facilities under shedding covering 12,660 sq feet. There are 40 loose boxes in Monarch style with water laid on.

There are also two stallion stables, a wash and drying area, a mezzanine space which could be used as an office, a grain shed, tack room and a canteen.

The circulating areas between the rows of boxes are very generous with a spacious loading and unloading area inside the shedding. This is accessed by a tall entrance with a roller door capable of accommodating any size of horse transport.