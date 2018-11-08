Farm Ireland
Thursday 8 November 2018

Dairy big-hitters dig deep for large Roscommon holdings

Jim O'Brien

West of the Shannon, auctioneer John Earley sold two large Roscommon farms under the hammer last week, netting a total of €2.6m and averaging over €8,000/ac.

The first farm to sell was a 168ac non-residential holding at Rathconnor, Fourmilehouse. The property comes with a huge array of modern sheds and farming facilities, €25,000 per annum in payments and a farm with land in perfect condition.

At auction, the property opened at a strong €1.2m, with four bidders in the chase — 12 bids later, the hammer fell at €1.8m, delivering a per acre price of €10,714.

The successful bidder was a solicitor from the south of the country and, according to Mr Early, the main interest in the farm came from southern dairy farmers.

According to Mr Earley it would cost in the region of €500,000 to build the sheds were any new owner to undertake the venture.

“The place was bought a number of years ago by a man from overseas who invested heavily in it. There isn’t an inch of waste on the land and the sheds are extraordinary,” he said.

“It was sold again and bought by the current owner who has business interests all over the country and has decided to concentrate on those.” Located just off the N61 Tulsk road 6km from Roscommon Town, the holding has extensive frontage on to a local road.

The farm is laid out in up to 13 large fields with the yard at the centre. The ground is all in grass and in top condition, having been well cared for, with all the divisions watered and fenced to a high standard.

It is described by Mr Earley as “the best of dual purpose limestone land”.

The extensive yard has 28 bays of slatted units with lie-backs in three barns, 20 bays of drystock sheds in two large barns, and a large 12-bay general storage shed.

A variety of storage spaces include a five-column hay barn, a grain bin, two silage slabs and an extensive concreted area.

All the sheds are of recent vintage and built to high spec. While there is no residence on the property there is plenty of space for a residence subject to planning permission.

Grange Farm

Mr Earley also sold another farm in Fourmilehouse, a 150ac non-residential holding in the townsland of  Grange.

Located 13km from Roscommon town, the farm is all in one block in 18 divisions and while the majority of the land is described as fine  grazing ground, a smaller part fronts on to a local lake where it is a bit softer.

roscommon land 3.PNG

The ground was reseeded, paddocked, watered and fenced in recent years, and serviced by an internal roadway. The facilities are spread over two yards with cattle handling facilities in both.

At auction, the 150ac property opened at €600,000 and attracted five bidders. It went on the market at €810,000 and sold for €830,000 or over €5,500/ac to a Boyle solicitor acting in trust.

Online Editors

