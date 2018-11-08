Dairy big-hitters dig deep for large Roscommon holdings

West of the Shannon, auctioneer John Earley sold two large Roscommon farms under the hammer last week, netting a total of €2.6m and averaging over €8,000/ac.

West of the Shannon, auctioneer John Earley sold two large Roscommon farms under the hammer last week, netting a total of €2.6m and averaging over €8,000/ac.

The first farm to sell was a 168ac non-residential holding at Rathconnor, Fourmilehouse. The property comes with a huge array of modern sheds and farming facilities, €25,000 per annum in payments and a farm with land in perfect condition.

At auction, the property opened at a strong €1.2m, with four bidders in the chase — 12 bids later, the hammer fell at €1.8m, delivering a per acre price of €10,714.

The successful bidder was a solicitor from the south of the country and, according to Mr Early, the main interest in the farm came from southern dairy farmers.

According to Mr Earley it would cost in the region of €500,000 to build the sheds were any new owner to undertake the venture.

“The place was bought a number of years ago by a man from overseas who invested heavily in it. There isn’t an inch of waste on the land and the sheds are extraordinary,” he said.

“It was sold again and bought by the current owner who has business interests all over the country and has decided to concentrate on those.” Located just off the N61 Tulsk road 6km from Roscommon Town, the holding has extensive frontage on to a local road.

The farm is laid out in up to 13 large fields with the yard at the centre. The ground is all in grass and in top condition, having been well cared for, with all the divisions watered and fenced to a high standard.