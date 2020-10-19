Continental buyers battle it out for Mayo smallholding

The five bedroom bungalow on 10ac near Crossmolina sold for €245,000

Rural properties large and small are attracting buyers from the continent as well as locals, customers from the UK and the US. In recent weeks, Karl Fox of Fox & Gallagher, Ballina sold a farmhouse, yard and 10ac to a Portuguese couple working in Ballina while the underbidder was a French family relocating to Ireland.

“This was the first time I had continental buyers in competition to buy a property. Up to now the customers for a place like this would have been locals or bidders from the America or Britain” he said.

The house, yard and 10ac of land are located at Dooleeg More, about 10 minutes from Crossmolina.

Originally part of a 101ac farm, a 91ac non-residential portion was sold to a buyer from Longford some time ago for a price in the region of €125,000. That section included forestry, grassland and bog.

The residence is a five-bedroom, single storey dwelling in excellent condition. Three of the five bedrooms are ensuite, while the living spaces include a new sitting room, the original sitting room and a south-facing sunroom with views across the land to Nephin.

The farm facilities are traditional but very useful and arranged in a yard that is immaculately kept. The 10ac of land is located all around the house.

Knockmore auction

Staying in Mayo, Karl Fox is handling the auction of a detached bungalow in need of renovation on 17.6ac in the parish of Knockmore. The holding comes with a pre-auction guide price of €250,000.

The 18ac parcel in Knockmore is up with the best land in Mayo

The 18ac parcel in Knockmore is up with the best land in Mayo

Located 10 minutes from Ballina and about 1.6km from the Knockmore GAA grounds, the holding is situated in a locality renowned for its passion for football. The club won the Mayo senior title last month for the first time in 23 years.

The traditional cottage on 18ac at Knockmore needs renovation

The traditional cottage on 18ac at Knockmore needs renovation

The auctioneer says the land is up with the best in Mayo. Laid out in four fertile paddocks and in great heart, it has plenty of road access and natural drainage to a river at the rear. While the bungalow is in need of substantial attention it has prized development potential since planning permission for new builds is very difficult to get in the area.

The auction takes place at the GAA clubhouse, Knockmore on Friday, October 30 at 3pm. Only those furnishing proof of funds can register and attend. Covid regulations will apply.

Online Editors