Connacht/Ulster farm sales 2021: Forestry drives good prices for poor-quality ground

The land at Drumree, Linsfort Inishowen is in an ideal coastal location.

The Connacht Ulster land market is somewhat different to the rest of the country. The private treaty model is the preferred route, with many smaller parcels changing hands locally.

Nevertheless, the auction experience in the border counties and the west for 2021 reflects what happened in other regions.

Eight auctions were recorded in the national press, disposing of 432ac of land, a rise of 61pc on last year. The amount of money generated at €3.62m was up 49pc.

The average per-acre price was down 7pc, but the 2020 figure had been skewed by the sale of a large, dispersed farm in Donegal that made up to €36,000/ac.

A fairer comparison is with 2019 and 2018, and the 2021 average is 25pc up on those years.

Three of the sales broke the €10,000/ac mark, with a 13ac parcel at Aghmagree, Co Roscommon making €20,374/ac under the hammer of Ivan Connaughton.

The property to make the most money was an 80ac dispersed farm at Carrowmacbrien, Rathlee, Easkey, Co Sligo. It made a total of €892,000 when sold in 13 lots by Karl Fox.

The largest landholding to change hands at auction was sold by Sligo auctioneer Roger McCarrick.

The 108ac property was laid out over three distinct farms around Ballinacarrow and Collooney.

It was bought by local young farmers for €632,000 or €5,900/ac.

In Donegal, Robert Gourley handled the sale of an attractive 30ac coastal property at Drumree, Linsfort on the Inishowen peninsula. The holding made €260,000 and was bought by a man from the locality living in Australia who did his bidding online.

Mr McCarrick said he had a great year and, if anything, experienced a shortage of land,

“Whatever came to the market sold,” he said. “There were strong prices for poor-quality ground and that was driven by forestry. Coillte are looking for land for hardwood and native woodlands, while other investors are in search of land for softwood.

“I’m selling quite a lot of standing plantations, and these are making between €2,500 and €3,500/ac. This is being driven by investors in search of carbon credits.”

He added that the search for carbon off-set and sequestration will have a big impact on the forestry sector.

Ivan Connaughton described 2021 as “a bumper year”.

“The online auctions worked very well and anything we had, we sold. The majority of what we sold was between 10ac and 40ac and it made good money,” he said, adding that many of the smaller pieces are being snapped up by dairy farmers.

“These smaller parcels are making great prices. A 13ac parcel at Kilkerrin made €155,000, which is almost €12,000/ac,” he said.

“The market is busy — I have quite a few smaller bits ready for sale and a lot of letting land ready.”

Karl Fox

described the market as strange in that investors and other buyers from all over the country are purchasing smaller holdings in Mayo.

“A small parcel of ground we are closing at the moment is being bought by a Wexford man. I presume much of the land will end up in forestry,” he said.

He added that really good land in Mayo is making €8,000/ac, good land €6,000/ac, mediocre ground €4,000/ac and bog €1,000/ac.

“There is also a market for commonage, which is making nearly as much as bog land,” he said.

Colm Farrell of Gort said: “There was good trade in land with the farmer at either side being the main customer.

"I found that the farmer with the off-farm job was buying land rather than the full-time farmer.

Mr Farrell also did a strong trade in forestry, with around €5,000/ac paid for planting land in a sector where investment funds were the main players.

He also saw a good bit of interest coming from the equine sector.