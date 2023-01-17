Connacht/Ulster: A mixed land market and a wide range of prices in the north and west

The Connacht/Ulster auction scene continues to be much quieter than the rest of the country, as private treaty is proving to be the more preferred method of property sale by far in the west and northwest.

Nevertheless, the number of auctions in the region almost doubled this year compared to last year, with an increase of 61pc on the volume of land sold under the hammer and a growth of 32pc on the amount of money generated by auction sales.

A total of 15 successful public auctions were recorded in the national media as having taken place in the region in 2022, netting a total of €4.796m.

While an average price per acre of €6,914 was recorded in Connacht/Ulster, prices reflecting values in the rest of the country were also paid.

The most expensive farm sold was a 59ac holding at Curry, Brideswell, Athlone in Co Roscommon, which sold under the gavel of Athleague auctioneer Ivan Connaughton for €950,000 or €16,000/ac.

A 59ac non residential farm at Curry, Brideswell, Athlone, Co. Roscommon was sold under the hammer for €950,000 or €16,000/ac.

Whatsapp A 59ac non residential farm at Curry, Brideswell, Athlone, Co. Roscommon was sold under the hammer for €950,000 or €16,000/ac.

The highest per acre price was paid for a 2.89ac plot at Maam in Conamara, which made €25,605/ac as part of an auction held near the end of the year by Martin O’Connor of Moycullen.

Another strong price was paid for a 41ac farm at Briarfield West, Moylough in Co Galway, which made €772,000 or €18,830/ac when sold by Murtagh Bros of Mullingar.

Colm Farrell of Gort had a busy season in the auction room selling parcels large and small in south Galway and north Clare. The sale of 18.5ac at Stradbally East, Clarinbridge achieved a €13,500/ac price when it made €250,000 at auction in June.

An 11.3ac parcel at Ballybrannigan, Kinvara was bought for €120,000 or €11,600/ac at another Colm Farrell auction while a 49ac holding at Roo, Gort sold for €509,000 or €10,390/ac.

This is part of a 49ac farm at Roo, Gort in Co Galway on the edge of the Burren that sold for €10,390/ac.

Whatsapp This is part of a 49ac farm at Roo, Gort in Co Galway on the edge of the Burren that sold for €10,390/ac.

Tom Cox of Elphin was wielding the gavel when a 36ac non-residential farm at Clooneybeirne in Roscommon made €360,000 or €10,000/ac at an auction held in May. Meanwhile, Ivan Connaughton achieved the same per acre price for a 24ac non-residential farm at Kilkerrin in Co Galway, which made €250,000.

A 24ac holding at Kilkerrin, Co Galway made over €10,00/ac at auction.

Whatsapp A 24ac holding at Kilkerrin, Co Galway made over €10,00/ac at auction.

The prices paid at auction in the west and northwest reflect the wide variety of land types in the region. In 2022 auction prices from as little as €792/ac were paid for Burren land, to €2,300/ac for marginal land in Mayo, €6,500 for ground in West Cavan and over €16,000/ac paid for grazing ground in East Galway.

Ivan Connaughton believes there will be much more land on the market in the region next year.

“A lot of older farmers held on to land until the GLAS programme ran out. Many long-term leases are also due to finish this year. I believe much of this land will go on the market with more marginal land being sold for forestry as the new forestry programme is implemented,” he said.

Tom Cox also had a good year in land sales with 95pc of what he had on his books sold. He agrees with Ivan Connaughton that many older farmers will opt to lease their ground or sell in the coming year as the prices for letting land increases.

“There is also a lot of investor interest in forestry land and forestry itself,” he said. “Good forestry land is making between €6,500 and €7,000/ac.”

