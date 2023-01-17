Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -2.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Connacht/Ulster: A mixed land market and a wide range of prices in the north and west

Prices range from as little as €792/ac for Burren land, to €6,500/ac for marginal land in Cavan to over €16,000/ac paid for grazing ground in East Galway

Good deal: This 41ac farm at Briarfield, Moylough in Co Galway had an older dwelling (pictured) and a modern bungalow. It sold for €772,000. Expand
A 59ac non residential farm at Curry, Brideswell, Athlone, Co. Roscommon was sold under the hammer for €950,000 or €16,000/ac. Expand
A 24ac holding at Kilkerrin, Co Galway made over €10,00/ac at auction. Expand
This was one of the lots sold as part of a 100ac farm at Keerglen, Ballycastle in Co Mayo. Expand
This is part of a 49ac farm at Roo, Gort in Co Galway on the edge of the Burren that sold for €10,390/ac. Expand

Close

Good deal: This 41ac farm at Briarfield, Moylough in Co Galway had an older dwelling (pictured) and a modern bungalow. It sold for €772,000.

Good deal: This 41ac farm at Briarfield, Moylough in Co Galway had an older dwelling (pictured) and a modern bungalow. It sold for €772,000.

A 59ac non residential farm at Curry, Brideswell, Athlone, Co. Roscommon was sold under the hammer for €950,000 or €16,000/ac.

A 59ac non residential farm at Curry, Brideswell, Athlone, Co. Roscommon was sold under the hammer for €950,000 or €16,000/ac.

A 24ac holding at Kilkerrin, Co Galway made over €10,00/ac at auction.

A 24ac holding at Kilkerrin, Co Galway made over €10,00/ac at auction.

This was one of the lots sold as part of a 100ac farm at Keerglen, Ballycastle in Co Mayo.

This was one of the lots sold as part of a 100ac farm at Keerglen, Ballycastle in Co Mayo.

This is part of a 49ac farm at Roo, Gort in Co Galway on the edge of the Burren that sold for €10,390/ac.

This is part of a 49ac farm at Roo, Gort in Co Galway on the edge of the Burren that sold for €10,390/ac.

/

Good deal: This 41ac farm at Briarfield, Moylough in Co Galway had an older dwelling (pictured) and a modern bungalow. It sold for €772,000.

Jim O'Brien

The Connacht/Ulster auction scene continues to be much quieter than the rest of the country, as private treaty is proving to be the more preferred method of property sale by far in the west and northwest.

Nevertheless, the number of auctions in the region almost doubled this year compared to last year, with an increase of 61pc on the volume of land sold under the hammer and a growth of 32pc on the amount of money generated by auction sales.

Most Watched

Privacy