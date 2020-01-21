Select time to preview
Connacht and Ulster mirror national trends

Private treaties popular as auction sales generate €4.3m for 628ac

Above: One of the larger farms sold in 2019 was this 143ac farm with an extensive modern yard at Taughmaconnell in Roscommon. With local auctioneer Ivan Connaughton wielding the gavel it made €1.4m
Jim O'Brien

The Connacht/Ulster land market is dominated by private treaty sales involving smaller plots.

According to the most recent CSO figures for land sales, the most land transactions in the country happen in Co Mayo and typically these involve local sales of properties with less than 50ac.

In the counties of Ulster, in the past, it would be fair to say the land market was somewhat confined within the traditions. This trend has persisted to a certain degree in certain areas where private treaty is the preferred mechanism.

It is rather unfair to reach conclusions about the Connacht/Ulster land market based on a list of successful auctions held in a given year. Indeed, one could argue that this is true for all regions but I would hold that the snapshot this current survey provides is in synch with the basic national trends.

A total of 10 successful auctions were reported on from Connacht/Ulster in 2019. Some 628.5ac, at an average of 63ac per property, was sold under the hammer at these. The number of auctions was down by 17 on the previous year, a drop of 63pc. The amount of land sold was down 65pc and the amount of money generated at €4.317m was down 53pc on 2019. At €6,870, the per acre price was up 5pc.

In terms of acreage the biggest farm sold in the area was a 170ac farm, the larger portion of a 186ac residential farm at Bohola, Co Mayo. Handled by Savills the auction saw the place make €824,000 or around €4,800/ac in a sale that included a semi-derelict two-storey farmhouse and a farmyard with outbuildings, cattle crush and a holding pen. Entitlements were also included.

Few residential farms sold at public auction last year, among the rare sales in this category was a 72ac residential farm at Muff, Kingscourt in Co Cavan that made €470,000
The most expensive farm sold in Connacht/Ulster was a 143ac non-residential farm at Taughmaconnell in Co Roscommon and not far from Athlone. Under the hammer of Ivan Connaughton this made €1.4m or €10,000/ac. A powerful grass farm, it had lots of road frontage with a top quality, extensive yard.

Roscommon sale

The best price for land in the region was paid for an 11ac parcel at Carrownageeragh near Boyle. The place netted €143,000 or €13,000/ac and was one of a number of properties sold by Vincent Egan.

Another parcel that breached the €10,000/ac mark was a 27ac parcel of roadside ground near Ballinasloe in Co Galway and this was sold at auction by Colliers for €270,000. In Monaghan Sherry FitzGerald Gallagher handled the sale of a 70ac farm at Pullis, Glaslough that made €440,000 and in Cavan Raymond Potterton sold a 72ac residential grass farm with dairy potential at Muff, Kingscourt for €470,000.

According to auctioneer John Earley of Roscommon, town land prices over the last 12 months were determined by Brexit, beef prices, long-term leasing, the weather and the stamp duty increase in the budget. He described it as a difficult year that slowed towards the back-end.

Like many others he believes that long-term leasing is absorbing a lot of land that would otherwise find its way on to the land market. Nevertheless he is positive about the year ahead saying he has a number of new farms coming on to the market in the spring.

In Mayo, Karl Fox of Fox and Gallagher Ballina says the full-time farmer is gone out of the market and those buying land are part-time farmers or businessmen. "In the West, unless you have a job you won't be buying land," he said.

Ivan Connaughton of Athleague detected a great reticence among vendors in bringing land to market but he said he has a lot of executor sales coming on stream, "Executor sales are becoming more and more a feature of the land market because there is no-one coming up to take the land," he said.

In terms of the profile of those buying farming ground he described them as "people with a job, people who have come into money or else they are young farmers selling one plot to buy another for consolidation."

Indo Farming


