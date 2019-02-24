I rarely pass an opportunity to visit a property with a bit of character and on Friday I travelled with Niamh Madden of Sherry FitzGerald O'Toole Madden to Eyrecourt, Co Galway to look at a glebe house on 22ac.

Classic Georgian residence in Galway comes with plenty of income potential and good grazing ground

The house in question was once the Church of Ireland rectory associated with the Eyre estate that gave its name to the village.

John Eyre and his brother Edward were Cromwellian adventurers who came to Ireland with the Puritan leader in 1649. For their services to Cromwell they were granted huge tracts of land in east Galway after the surrender of 1652.

The Eyres chose to build their house on the site of an O'Madden castle - the O'Maddens, along with the clans Kelly, Horan and Burke, were dispossessed. Their lands were given as a reward to the Eyres and by 1679 the family controlled 10,500ac in east Galway and built Eyrecourt as a model plantation village.

The property is set on 22ac of parkland and grazing ground

It was rather ironic that I should be in the company of someone with the surname 'Madden' while visiting a glebe house built for a Rev Richard Eyre. The latter lived there until 1872.

The residence is a genuine, fully refurbished Georgian home set out in two storeys over basement. On 22ac of grazing ground and parkland, the property includes a one-bedroom self-contained apartment and a three-bedroom cottage refurbished to builder's finish.

This unique rural home has the potential to generate a self-catering income that would help wash its face. The place is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €720,000.

Just outside Eyrecourt and within shouting distance of the Shannon at Banagher and Meelick, the house was built in the grounds of Eyrecourt Castle.