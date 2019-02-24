Farm Ireland
Classic Georgian residence in Galway comes with plenty of income potential and good grazing ground

The house near Eyrecourt in east Galway has been fully refurbished
The property is set on 22ac of parkland and grazing ground
Jim O'Brien

I rarely pass an opportunity to visit a property with a bit of character and on Friday I travelled with Niamh Madden of Sherry FitzGerald O'Toole Madden to Eyrecourt, Co Galway to look at a glebe house on 22ac.

The house in question was once the Church of Ireland rectory associated with the Eyre estate that gave its name to the village.

John Eyre and his brother Edward were Cromwellian adventurers who came to Ireland with the Puritan leader in 1649. For their services to Cromwell they were granted huge tracts of land in east Galway after the surrender of 1652.

The Eyres chose to build their house on the site of an O'Madden castle - the O'Maddens, along with the clans Kelly, Horan and Burke, were dispossessed. Their lands were given as a reward to the Eyres and by 1679 the family controlled 10,500ac in east Galway and built Eyrecourt as a model plantation village.

The property is set on 22ac of parkland and grazing ground

It was rather ironic that I should be in the company of someone with the surname 'Madden' while visiting a glebe house built for a Rev Richard Eyre. The latter lived there until 1872.

The residence is a genuine, fully refurbished Georgian home set out in two storeys over basement. On 22ac of grazing ground and parkland, the property includes a one-bedroom self-contained apartment and a three-bedroom cottage refurbished to builder's finish.

This unique rural home has the potential to generate a self-catering income that would help wash its face. The place is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €720,000.

Just outside Eyrecourt and within shouting distance of the Shannon at Banagher and Meelick, the house was built in the grounds of Eyrecourt Castle.

The accommodation includes a spacious main hall leading to the main reception room. A more informal lounge is located to the rear, and other spaces on this floor include the dining room, and a library/reading room.

The kitchen and breakfast room in the basement create a lovely warm space. This part of the residence has under-floor heating, while cast-iron radiators are used in the rest of the house.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, two of which have new high-end ensuite facilities.

The current owners took great care in the renovation of the property preserving all the distinctive features.

The refurbishments included re-roofing along with new plumbing, wiring and insulation and the installation of the underfloor heating system in the basement. Internet access is provided by 4G broadband.

A courtyard to the rear includes a range of storage spaces, while the upstairs of the old coach house has been turned into a fully fitted modern one-bedroom apartment.

With its own access and its own views over the orchard and parkland, the space is finished to a high standard and includes a fully equipped kitchen/living/dining area and a top-class bathroom/shower room.

A three-bedroom cottage on the grounds has the makings of an excellent self-catering unit.

The house is set on mature parkland with excellent specimens of old oak trees. The 22ac of land is good undulating grazing ground laid out in one block around the house with plenty of road frontage.

