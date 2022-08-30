Auction rooms buzzing as 47ac Kildare farm makes €1.15m

The land is in two lots of tillage divided by the public road made up of 17.5ac and 7.5ac. It was bought by a local farming family.

Along with a 1.5 storey farmhouse in need of complete modernisation, the Cuffesgrange farm included some dated farm buildings.

Pat Gannon sold this 25.5ac residential farm at Burnchurch, Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny for €840,000.

A parcel of 51ac at Kilmainhamwood sold for €480,000, while 17ac piece was withdrawn at €180,000 and sold afterwards for €200,000. The combined lots made €1.02m.

A 26ac parcel of this 94ac farm at Kilmainhamwood, Kells with frontage on Whitewood Lake was sold for €340,000.

Although for sale in a number of lots the farm sold as an entire.

In demand: The former Land Commission holding at Ballycannon, Kilcock, with a bungalow and a comprehensive range of outbuildings on 47ac of grazing land, sold for €1.15m

There has been little let-up in the auction rooms in August, and the autumn season looks set look to get even busier.

In Co Kildare a 47ac farm at Ballycannon, Kilcock made €1.15m at a combined in-person and online auction.

The former Land Commission holding is 5km from Kilcock and includes a bungalow in excellent condition, a comprehensive range of outbuildings and 47ac of grazing land with 1km of road frontage on two sides.

At auction Eamon O’Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald O’Flaherty Brady offered the property in two lots.

The first, comprising the house and yard on 34.6ac, attracted a single bid of €800,000.

The second lot, made up of a 12.5ac field, opened at €150,000 and lively interest drove it to €240,000.

At this point Mr O’Flaherty put the entire to the floor and two bidders engaged as soon as it opened at €1.05m. The price went up in increments of €10,000 to €1.15m.

The property was then put on the market and, with no more bids forthcoming, the gavel fell in favour of a solicitor understood to be acting for a local businessman with farming interests.

The auctioneer reported a good level of enquiries before the sale, saying: “In the end the main interest came from the non-farming sector, which is not surprising, given the increased level of enquiries we are getting for farms from this sector nowadays.”

€1.02m paid for 94ac Kilmainhamwood farm

In neighbouring Co Meath John V Farrelly of DNG Royal County had a good auction recently when a 94ac farm at Kilmainhamwood near Kells sold in lots under the hammer for €1.02m.

Situated 1km from Kilmainhamwood village on the Kells-Kingscourt road with 500m of road frontage and frontage on to Whitewood Lake, the place is in grass and laid out in 11 fields fenced by hedgerow.

At auction a 26ac parcel opened at €250,000. With two bidders in action it was sold for €340,000 in the second round of bidding.

A parcel of 51ac opened at €400,000, was bid to €480,000 and sold at that price. A 17ac piece was withdrawn at €180,000 and sold afterwards for €200,000 to a neighbouring farmer.

Kilkenny farm exceeds guide by €140,000

In Co Kilkenny Pat Gannon sold a 25.5ac farm at Burnchurch, Cuffesgrange for €840,000 exceeding its guide by €140,000.

Situated off the Callan road 6.5km from Kilkenny city, the place includes a 1½-storey farmhouse in need of complete modernisation, along with some dated farm buildings.

The land is in two lots of tillage divided by the road, made up of 17.5ac and 7.5ac.

The 17.5ac was bid to €600,000, and the 7.5ac was making €220,000.

However, the entire won the day when it was bought by two local brothers for €840,000.