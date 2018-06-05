A labour of love along the Wild Atlantic Way - 101ac residential farm on the market in Mayo
One of the gorgeous days we had last week saw me in north-west Mayo looking out at the broad Atlantic and visiting a number of properties on the books of Karl Fox of Fox and Gallagher, Ballina.
The first property we visited was a 101ac residential farm at Dooleeg More about 10 minutes drive from Crossmolina.
The wild scenery of the far west looked magnificent in the blue haze of the first really hot summer day of 2018.
Driving in the direction of Belmullet we shared the road with farmers, van men and the odd tourist who was fortunate enough to be seeing the west at its best.
The farm at Dooleeg More is on an elevated stretch of ground looking up at the mighty Nephin Mountain in the medium distance and overlooking a surrounding plain that includes forestry, grassland and bog.
The owners moved back to the farm from the UK to look after family members and did a wonderful job renovating and extending the traditional farmhouse.
The residence is now a five-bedroom, single-storey dwelling with an array of lovely living spaces.
The workmanship in the renovation is second to none and typified by the quality of insulation, which resulted in the house achieving an amazing C3 BER rating.