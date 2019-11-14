A €1.5m estate with a mansion, two gates lodges and room for the helicopter

McGuinness, who died in 2018 at the age of 79, has been described as an entrepreneur, artist, pilot, golfer and poet. He was a colossus in Irish business and shook up the newspaper world when he founded the Sunday World in 1973.

The property comes with a fully renovated, 8,000-sq-ft house incorporating an indoor swimming pool along with a mews cottage and a gate lodge, all in perfect condition.

He was a member of the board of INM up to 2002. Living the high life and the good life, he was no stranger among the ex-pat set in Marbella.

However, he tired of that scene and turned to the west of Ireland for rest and recreation, buying Moyview in 1993 renovating it to include the helicopter hangar so that he could visit as often as possible.

Located on the Moy Estuary where the great salmon river meets the sea, the holding has 1.4km of coastline. It is 6km from Enniscrone, 9km from Ballina, 47km from Knock Airport and 56km from Sligo town. Originally part of the Wingfield estate owned by the Wingfields of Powerscourt, Moyview was let to other families down through the years including the Warrens of Castlewarren, Co Cork.

Renowned ornithologist Robert Warren lived at Moyview for a while and wrote prolifically while there. The estate was bought by the Hicks family in 1910 for £1,210. When Gerry McGuinness bought it, he completely renovated the house, cottages and outbuildings and ran a stud farm here. The property is reached through a tree-lined, paved avenue that bisects the land, giving access to many of the fields.

The land is the best of grazing ground and is let to a number of local farmers on a conacre basis for silage and grazing; 120ac of land is available for productive farming, with extensive road frontage on to a local road and 1.4km of frontage on to the estuary.

Laid out in a series of mainly large fields, the land is good, fertile level ground that has been well farmed over the years. It is serviced by mains water with fencing that includes traditional hedgerow and electric fences.

Farm roadways serve the entire property, while an extensive yard could be adapted for many uses such as equestrian, beef, dairying and sheep. The farm facilities and the house are at the centre of the farm in an area sheltered by fine stands of trees.

The facilities include an equestrian area with seven loose boxes, a mare and foal box and a foaling stable. Other buildings include an A-roof steel frame shed with lean-tos at either side. There is an A-roof, three-bay, steel frame cladded cattle shed with a feed passage, a collecting yard and a dungstead. The 1,800 sq ft helicopter hangar could be converted for many uses; other facilities include dog kennels.

The yard is accessed off the main driveway and has a separate access from the public road. The main house is a two-storey structure laid out in a U-shape and extending to 8,801 sq ft. The accommodation includes two reception rooms, a conservatory, a study, a dining room and a country-style kitchen served by two store rooms and a utility.

The reception rooms are spacious yet intimate and finished to a high standard with ornate fireplaces and plasterwork, and plenty of light. Behind the kitchen are a guest WC, the boiler room, a number of store-rooms and access to two garages.

Across the courtyard from the kitchen area is the fully fitted indoor swimming pool, with an apartment to the rear that includes two bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen/living room. Upstairs the master bedroom includes an ensuite WC, bathroom and a dressing room. There are three other ensuite bedrooms on this floor.

Further accommodation includes the mews cottage laid out in an 'L' shape accommodating, a hall, kitchen, sitting room, three bedrooms (one ensuite), a bathroom, a utility and a store. The gate lodge is a two-storey traditional cottage comprising a sitting room, dining room, inner hall, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a store.

There is also a second gate lodge on the property, in a semi-derelict condition. James Butler of Savills, said: "Moyview occupies a wonderful coastal position and lies within a ring-fenced boundary which offers privacy. The extent and quality of the residential accommodation is attracting interest for both private and commercial use.

"A key feature of the estate is the farm, which includes about 120ac of productive land and a range of farm buildings.

"We expect continued competitive interest due to the rarity factor of an estate such as Moyview being offered for sale in the west of Ireland."

