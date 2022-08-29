98ac Roscommon holding with roadside and riverside potential

The two-bedroom house is in need of complete refurbishment.

On one of the recent fine evenings, I found myself in Co Roscommon and took the opportunity to visit a 98ac farm for sale at Dundonnell near the village of Taughmaconnell.

Situated in the south of the county, the village is 10km from Ballinasloe and 17km west of Athlone.

The countryside, laid out in a patchwork of fields divided by stone walls and traditional hedges, looked its best in the late evening sunshine.

The farm is accessed from a local road that divides the holding into two distinct parcels, with 65.5ac at one side and 32.8ac at the other.

This latter portion, which has a number of disused stone buildings at the entrance, is in five large fields and four smaller fields.

The land is elevated, rising to a height at the centre, and is firm underfoot. It could do with some attention in the form of fertiliser and reseeding, while the hedgerow needs tidying and the stone walls refurbishment.

The land at Taughmaconnell includes good elevated grazing ground.

The land at Taughmaconnell includes good elevated grazing ground.

The piece has double road frontage on to a minor road and on to the R357 linking Ballinasloe and Athlone.

Leased for a number of years, the land is typical of the sheep and cattle ground found in that part of the country.

The larger portion of 65.5ac is lower-lying and needs attention in terms of cleaning and reseeding. It is nevertheless solid grazing ground.

A small yard on this side of the road includes a three-column haybarn and a number of stone sheds.

Auctioneer Sean Naughton is guiding the larger portion at €7,500 to €8,000/ac, while the smaller parcel is guided at €10,000/ac.

The private treaty sale is attracting a lot of interest in the property in its entirety or in lots, with much of this coming from the locality.

€350,000 for 42ac holding at Strokestown

Also in Roscommon a 42ac farm at Corboghill, Strokestown with plenty of road frontage and an old two-bedroom house in need of refurbishment is on the private treaty market with a guide of €350,000.

Situated between Strokestown and Four Mile House just off the R368, the holding is in one block laid out in 12 paddocks divided by stock-proof fencing.

This 42ac residential farm at Corboghill, Strokestown has road frontage and frontage on the Scramogue River.

This 42ac residential farm at Corboghill, Strokestown has road frontage and frontage on the Scramogue River.

It includes a range of stone outbuildings on a concrete yard, cattle-handling facilities and a private water supply.

The two-bedroom house is in need of complete refurbishment.

The two-bedroom house is in need of complete refurbishment.

With plenty of road frontage the property also has generous frontage on to the Scramogue River, providing another water source.

The farm is described by Cathal Meares of Remax Team Earley as “a quality roadside holding”.

“Properties like this with an old house that needs renovation are very popular as projects,” he said.