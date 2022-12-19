Farming

61ac grazing farm with two houses for €770,000 near Tulsk, Co Roscommon

Jim O'Brien

A 61ac residential farm with two houses is on the market at Corbally, Tulsk, Co Roscommon with a guide price of €770,000.

The holding is beside the village and just off the N5 in the direction of Strokestown. It can be sold as an entire (guided at €770,000) or in lots. Two major lots of 12ac and 49ac are separated by another property.

