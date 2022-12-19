61ac grazing farm with two houses for €770,000 near Tulsk, Co Roscommon

A 61ac residential farm with two houses is on the market at Corbally, Tulsk, Co Roscommon with a guide price of €770,000.

The holding is beside the village and just off the N5 in the direction of Strokestown. It can be sold as an entire (guided at €770,000) or in lots. Two major lots of 12ac and 49ac are separated by another property.

The land is described as fine roadside grazing ground that is parcelled for sale in a variety of pieces, making it suitable for a range of customers.

Along with having the makings of a solid stand-alone farm, in its parcels it would provide outfarm possibilities for established enterprises.

The main house is a four-bedroom 1980s build that needs modernisation.

To the rear is a courtyard of outbuildings that could be used for storage or as workshops or additional accommodation, subject to planning. To the side is a garage.

The house can be bought as part of the entire or on 1ac with a guide of €190,000.

A derelict two-roomed cottage on a 0.5ac site in a roadside field is also part of the property.

Guided at €30,000 it comes without water, electricity or sewerage.

A 12.3ac parcel of grazing ground is also for sale as a separate lot, guided at €125,000 or over €10,000/ac.

The most substantial piece of 47.4ac comes with a guide of €425,000.

Cathal Meares of Remax Team Earley is expecting lively interest in the property from farmers and people in search of a rural house.

“Land in this area is making very good money,” he said, “just a few weeks ago we sold a 62ac parcel of ground in Tulsk and it made more than €12,400/ac.

In another Roscommon sale, Remax Team Earley are handling the sale of an 18ac peninsula of land overlooking on Lough Ree at Annaghmore, Kilteevan. The farm is laid out in five fields bounded by hedgerow with shoreline on to the lake.

The property is guided at €250,000 or just below €14,000/ac.