57ac Sligo farm with big prospects on the market for €625,000

The land is described as good grazing ground.

Pic 4 The farmyard has a comprehensive range of facilities.

The house is on an elevated site fronting the road.

The main house and the older cottage

The farm has plenty of road facilities and lots of frontage

Potential: The main house on the 57ac farm at Bellarush, Castlebaldwin, Co Sligo was built in the 1940s and needs renovation; beside it is an older cottage that could be done up, as well as a wide range of outbuildings

‘Go west, young man, go west.” Not bad advice if you are looking for a house and a few acres at prices that won’t put you in hock for life.

A 57ac residential holding at Bellarush, Castlebaldwin, Co Sligo might be just the thing.

With a two-storey house, an old cottage with potential, decent road frontage and a range of good sheds, it is on the private treaty market and guided at about €625,000.

The three-bedroom traditional farmhouse, built around 1940, has been uninhabited for some time but is structurally sound and would make a fine dwelling if renovated.

On the ground floor are a kitchen/dining area, a sitting room and a guest WC.

Two double bedrooms are on the first floor, along with a single bedroom and bathroom. A Stira stair gives access to the attic.

Fronting the road with a grove of trees to the rear, the house is set on an elevated 0.75ac site, which includes an older dwelling with a galvanised roof used for storage.

This cottage is also structurally sound and described by E & M Scanlon Auctioneers as “dry and intact”. It could be renovated for rental.

The farmyard is across the public road from the house. Set on around 1ac, it contains a comprehensive mix of modern structures and some dated facilities.

Buildings include three double-column, double-slatted sheds, a four-column single-slatted shed with lie-back cubicles, a three-column machinery shed, a hayshed and animal-handling facilities.

There is also a manure pit with a catchment tank and a range of old stone farm outbuildings with galvanised roofs, formerly used as cow byres and barns.

The land is in one compact lot with plenty of road frontage giving easy access.

Matthew Scanlon describes it as good grazing ground with natural drainage and suitable for a wide range of farming enterprises.

About 37ac of the land is behind the house and divided into a dozen fields fenced by traditional hedgerow.

Across the road is a 20ac portion, which includes the farmyard and a series of good grass fields.

It is bounded by the road at one side and at the other by the River Unshin as it flows into nearby Lough Arrow, a lake well known for angling.

The property is in the south-east of the county 2.6km from Castlebaldwin and 1.6km from the N4. “The N4 provides dual carriageway all the way to Sligo, making this part of the county very accessible,” says Matthew Scanlon.

He describes the farm as providing an opportunity for a young farming family to make a great start. Alternatively it could be sold as a non-residential property.

According to Mr Scanlon the vendor is happy to retain the dwellings and sell the land with the farmyard.