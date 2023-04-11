Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

42ac Roscommon grazing farm with renovated farmhouse guided at €595,000

Range of outbuildings covers 1,473 sq ft and includes a double-door garage and storage area and a two-column haybarn

Sought-after: This 42ac residential farm at Carrowkeel, Dysart in Co Roscommon is coming to auction with a guide of €595,000 Expand
The farm is at Carrowkeel, Dysart Expand
The fully renovated two storey-farmhouse. Expand
The double garage and store shed are also renovated. Expand
There is a newly fitted modern kitchen in the house Expand
The house at Ballyfin is a typical rural bungalow with four bedrooms. Expand
The yard is made up of a range of old sheds as well as a three-column haybarn with a lean-to. Expand
The house and lands are reached by a short avenue. Expand
The land includes grazing, tillage and forestry. Expand

Close

Sought-after: This 42ac residential farm at Carrowkeel, Dysart in Co Roscommon is coming to auction with a guide of €595,000

Sought-after: This 42ac residential farm at Carrowkeel, Dysart in Co Roscommon is coming to auction with a guide of €595,000

The farm is at Carrowkeel, Dysart

The farm is at Carrowkeel, Dysart

The fully renovated two storey-farmhouse.

The fully renovated two storey-farmhouse.

The double garage and store shed are also renovated.

The double garage and store shed are also renovated.

There is a newly fitted modern kitchen in the house

There is a newly fitted modern kitchen in the house

The house at Ballyfin is a typical rural bungalow with four bedrooms.

The house at Ballyfin is a typical rural bungalow with four bedrooms.

The yard is made up of a range of old sheds as well as a three-column haybarn with a lean-to.

The yard is made up of a range of old sheds as well as a three-column haybarn with a lean-to.

The house and lands are reached by a short avenue.

The house and lands are reached by a short avenue.

The land includes grazing, tillage and forestry.

The land includes grazing, tillage and forestry.

/

Sought-after: This 42ac residential farm at Carrowkeel, Dysart in Co Roscommon is coming to auction with a guide of €595,000

Jim O'Brien

The compact farm continues to be the primary seller when it comes to farming property.

A 42ac residential holding at Carrowkeel, Dysart in Co Roscommon coming to auction next week is typical of what is selling well. Ivan Connaughton is guiding the sale at €595,000.

Most Watched

Privacy