42ac Roscommon grazing farm with renovated farmhouse guided at €595,000

The compact farm continues to be the primary seller when it comes to farming property.

A 42ac residential holding at Carrowkeel, Dysart in Co Roscommon coming to auction next week is typical of what is selling well. Ivan Connaughton is guiding the sale at €595,000.

Located 2.5km from Dysart and Ballyforan villages, the farm is 22km south of Roscommon town and 22km north-west of Athlone, not far from the county boundary with Galway.

Expand Close The farm is at Carrowkeel, Dysart / Facebook

The farm is at Carrowkeel, Dysart

The land is in four lots of good-quality, elevated grazing ground.

A three-bedroom, two-storey farmhouse with a single-storey extension to the rear has been fully renovated — it has oil-fired central heating — and is in excellent condition.

Expand Close The fully renovated two storey-farmhouse. / Facebook

The fully renovated two storey-farmhouse.

​

Expand Close There is a newly fitted modern kitchen in the house / Facebook

There is a newly fitted modern kitchen in the house

Outside, a range of outbuildings covers 1,473 sq ft and includes a double-door garage and storage area and a two-column haybarn enclosed on three sides with a lean-to attached.

Expand Close The double garage and store shed are also renovated. / Facebook

The double garage and store shed are also renovated.

The land is in two blocks of 20ac and 22ac, about 800m apart.

One block includes the house, yard and land in five fields.

This can be further divided into two parcels, one made up of 10.9ac with the house and sheds, and a 9ac portion.

Down the road, the 22.1ac parcel is laid out in three fields. This is available as a single unit or in two lots of 14.3ac and 7.8ac.

A range of buyers from house-hunters to farmers in search of additional land to hobby farmers are expected to show interest.

​The place will be sold at online auction on the LSL platform at 3pm on Friday, April 14.

​

83ac Laois farm with bungalow for €900,000

I spent a very happy decade and a half of my life in Laois, not far from Ballyfin, where an 83ac residential farm is to be sold by auction in early May.

A mixed holding of pasture, tillage and forestry, it has an address at Clonygowan in a fertile plain of land in the shadow of the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

Expand Close The house at Ballyfin is a typical rural bungalow with four bedrooms. / Facebook

The house at Ballyfin is a typical rural bungalow with four bedrooms.

Jordan Auctioneers are guiding the executor sale at €900,000 by.

The property, which is not far from the luxurious Ballyfin House, is situated off the R423 about 4km from Ballyfin, 7km from Mountmellick and 13km from Portlaoise. It can be accessed from two local roads.

Expand Close The yard is made up of a range of old sheds as well as a three-column haybarn with a lean-to. / Facebook

The yard is made up of a range of old sheds as well as a three-column haybarn with a lean-to.

It will be offered for sale in lots or as an entire.

The first lot, guided at €370,000, is made up of the house and yard on 15.6ac. The four-bedroom 1,323 sq ft bungalow was built in the 1970s and will need refurbishment and modernisation.

Behind the house, the yard is made up of a range of old sheds as well as a three-column haybarn with a lean-to, while the land is in five divisions of good-quality pasture.

The second lot is made up 34ac in four divisions and is mainly in grass with two fields in stubble. The fields are divided by natural boundaries and hedgerows.

Expand Close The house and lands are reached by a short avenue. / Facebook

The house and lands are reached by a short avenue.

According to Clive Kavanagh of Jordans, this parcel has good road frontage and could be an ideal site for building a house.

It is guided at €305,000 or almost €9,000/ac.

A 33ac parcel with 18ac in stubble and 15ac in forestry makes up the third lot.

The forestry is a combination of Sitka and Norway Spruce and was planted more than 20 years ago so it comes without premiums.

Expand Close The land includes grazing, tillage and forestry. / Facebook

The land includes grazing, tillage and forestry.

This parcel is in three divisions with frontage onto a local road and is guided at €225,000.

“The property was rented for a number of years and is well known in the area,” said Mr Kavanagh.

“It would suit a range of customers from new entrants, to established farmers, to hobby farmers.”

It will be sold at public auction on Friday, May 5 at 3pm at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise.