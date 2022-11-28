220ac North Galway holding is ‘One of the finest farms I’ve had on my books in 55 years of auctioneering’

I took advantage of one of the rare fine mornings we had last week to travel to Bolisheen, Corundulla in Co Galway where a 220ac roadside sheep farm is on the private treaty market in a sale handled by veteran auctioneer Martin Tyrrell.

The place comes with €31,000 in entitlements and the private treaty sale is guided in the region of €2.5m.

Located about 8.5km from Claregalway, 16km north-east of Galway city and 20km south-east of Tuam in rolling countryside, the non-residential farm is all in one block and comes with 800m of straight road frontage.

Fields are well fenced by wire fencing and traditional stone walls.

Fields are well fenced by wire fencing and traditional stone walls.

It was originally a winterage farm for a large Mayo sheep concern and 45 years ago became the home farm. It carries a flock of about 1,000 and is perfectly laid out as a sheep operation.

The land is in a large block of undulating ground serviced by a fine internal roadway.

Laid out in a range of good-sized divisions making for an easily managed holding, it is fenced with top-class sheep fencing and classic Galway stone walls in great condition.

The yard is made up of a number of dated but perfectly serviceable buildings including an enclosed three-column haybarn with a lean-to and a standalone two-column machinery shed, along with extensive gathering yards with good stock-handling facilities.

The sheds and stock-handling facilities at the 220ac farm at Bolisheen.

The sheds and stock-handling facilities at the 220ac farm at Bolisheen.

Mr Tyrrell regards this as one of the finest farms he has had on his books since he started in the auctioneering business 55 years ago.

“This outstanding property is located in an ideal spot, a similar distance from Headford, Tuam and Athenry marts,” he says.

“Rarely have I seen a property of this size and layout available in the north Galway region. It is made up of well-maintained farmland suitable for either cattle or sheep.

The land is undulating, good grazing ground.

The land is undulating, good grazing ground.

“There is a half mile of road frontage with plenty of site potential that could make €40,000/site, at the going rate.”

He says he has received quite a few enquiries from serious customers.

28ac holding on Mayo side of Galway border

Mr Tyrrell is also handling the sale of a 28ac non-residential farm at Ballindine on the N17, 6.5km from Claremorris and on the Mayo side of the border with Galway.

The roadside property is laid out in a series of picture-perfect fields.

It includes a spacious warehouse that would be suitable for many purposes.

“The place has plenty of road frontage and is just about 5km from Ballindine,” Mr Tyrrell said.

“It would be an ideal out-farm or could make a fine hobby farm for somebody with a transport or distribution business.”

The private treaty sale is guided at €255,000.