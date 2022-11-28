Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

220ac North Galway holding is ‘One of the finest farms I’ve had on my books in 55 years of auctioneering’

Claregalway property comes with sheep-handling facilities and €31,000 in entitlements

Top-notch: The 220ac farm has plenty of road frontage and a yard and comes with €31,000 in entitlements Expand
Pic 8 The land at Bolisheen is well serviced by an internal roadway. Expand
Fields are well fenced by wire fencing and traditional stone walls. Expand
The sheds and stock-handling facilities at the 220ac farm at Bolisheen. Expand
The land is undulating, good grazing ground. Expand

Close

Top-notch: The 220ac farm has plenty of road frontage and a yard and comes with €31,000 in entitlements

Top-notch: The 220ac farm has plenty of road frontage and a yard and comes with €31,000 in entitlements

Pic 8 The land at Bolisheen is well serviced by an internal roadway.

Pic 8 The land at Bolisheen is well serviced by an internal roadway.

Fields are well fenced by wire fencing and traditional stone walls.

Fields are well fenced by wire fencing and traditional stone walls.

The sheds and stock-handling facilities at the 220ac farm at Bolisheen.

The sheds and stock-handling facilities at the 220ac farm at Bolisheen.

The land is undulating, good grazing ground.

The land is undulating, good grazing ground.

/

Top-notch: The 220ac farm has plenty of road frontage and a yard and comes with €31,000 in entitlements

Jim O'Brien

I took advantage of one of the rare fine mornings we had last week to travel to Bolisheen, Corundulla in Co Galway where a 220ac roadside sheep farm is on the private treaty market in a sale handled by veteran auctioneer Martin Tyrrell.

The place comes with €31,000 in entitlements and the private treaty sale is guided in the region of €2.5m.

Most Watched

Privacy