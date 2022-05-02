127ac Roscommon farm with derelict stone house guided at €1m

The 38ac farm at Clooneybeirne is 6km from Strokestown and Tulsk.

In Roscommon a number of farm properties have come on the market varying in size and make-up.

Elphin auctioneer Tom Cox is handling the sale of a 127ac farm with an old stone house at Carrowcrin, Tonlagee and Corbo, 6km from Roscommon town on the Lanesboro road. It comes to auction with a guide of €1m.

The same auctioneer is handling the sale of a 36ac non-residential farm at Clooneybeirne, Strokestown and this is guided at €400,000.

The Carrowcrin holding is likely to attract much local farming interest as farms of this size are rare in the local market.

The holding has an old stone residence that is reached by a tree-lined avenue and is in a state of near-dereliction.

According to Mr Cox it could have the makings of an interesting renovation project.

There is 2.2km of road frontage with double frontage in one place and plenty of access points.

Consisting of good grazing ground, the land is laid out in a range of good fields and has been let for a number of years.

Aside from cattle-handling facilities there are no farm buildings.

The auctioneer believes the old residence, which has been uninhabited for about four decades, would will attract people looking for a rural home,

“It has lovely stonework and could be brought back to what it was,” he says.

Given the shortage of residential properties for sale in rural areas, the presence of the old structure is expected to engage buyers beyond the farming community.

The property can be bought as an entire or in lots, with the first lot comprising 100ac including the old house.

A second lot, directly across the road, is made up of 21ac of roadside grazing ground; a third is a combination of lots one and two.

A 6ac piece of woodland and forestry at Corbo can be sold separately.

The auction takes place at the Abbey Hotel, Roscommon at 3pm on Thursday, May 5 and online on the LSL platform.

38ac parcel at Cloonybeirne for €400,000

On the same day and at the same auction Mr Cox is handling the sale of a 38ac non-residential farm at Cloonybeirne, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

The farm is 6km from Strokestown and Tulsk and has a water supply from a group water scheme, a cattle crush and pen.

Mr Cox describes it as a top-quality grazing farm laid out in a series of manageable divisions. The pre-auction guide is €400,000.