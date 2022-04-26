Compact Meath Stud Farm guided at €600,000

The farm at Killargan is reached by its own avenue

The stable area at Killargan is well looked after

A machinery shed is among in the facilities at Killargan

Nine mare and foal stables as well as a treatment room and tack room are contained in the American barn.

There is a constant trade in smaller stud farms throughout the country and particularly in the Greater Dublin area. These holdings, within shouting distance of the capital, attract plenty of attention.

Killargan Stud is a 36ac non-residential farm with a good equestrian yard at Drumlargan near Kilcock on the Meath side of the border with Kildare. Described by Philip Byrne of Coonans, Maynooth as a lovely compact equestrian property, the place has some residential potential. It is to be sold by public auction with a guide price of €600,000.

Located about 4 km from Summerhill, 8 km from Kilcock and 4 km from the M4 motorway the property is 40 mins from Dublin. It has the makings of a great base for a family with equestrian interests.

Killargan has a long history of horse breeding and the equestrian facilities reflect this. Centred around an American Barn they include nine mare and foal stables as well as a treatment area and a tack room. The yard also contains an isolation barn, a 45m x 25m sand arena with a fibre sand and rubber surface, a lunging ring, a loading bay and a machinery shed.

The 36ac of land to the rear of the yard is all in grass and laid out in a range of handy divisions. Described by Mr Byrne as top quality free draining ground suitable for any farming enterprise the paddocks are fenced with stud railing and mature whitethorn hedgerow. The ground is slightly elevated with views over the surrounding countryside.

According to the auctioneer a portion of the land with frontage on to the public road could have site potential, subject to the necessary planning consent.

The property will be offered for sale by public auction on at 3pm on Wednesday, May 11 at The Glenroyal Hotel Maynooth.

Grazing land

On the same day and at the same venue Coonans are handling the sale of another 36ac holding in the same general area. The non-residential property comes with no farm buildings and is guided at €325,000.

Located at Ballinakill, Newtown, Kilcock on the Kildare side of the county boundary the lands are 3km from Enfield and 8km from Kilcock. All in grass at the moment they are described by Philip Byrne as good agricultural ground in a strong farming area.

While the holding has limited road frontage Mr Byrne believes the road access gives property site possibilities. He expects interest from farming and non-farming customers.