Compact Kildare grass farm snapped up by neighbouring dairy farmer

Dairy farmers continue to be the primary customers for land, even in areas without a dairy tradition.

A compact 65ac farm in traditional beef, tillage and horse country at Donadea in Co Kildare was bought by a dairy farmer in a private treaty sale handled by Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty and Sean Doyle Auctioneers, for a figure in the region of €11,000/ac.

Located at Cooltrim, beside the 650ac Donadea Wood, the property is 14km west of Maynooth, 15km south-west of Kilcock and 10 minutes from the M4.

This 65ac farm with decent sheds and an good yard was bought by a dairy farmer who is thought to have paid €11,000/ac for the property

This 65ac farm with decent sheds and an good yard was bought by a dairy farmer who is thought to have paid €11,000/ac for the property

According to auctioneer Eamon O’Flaherty, several interested parties placed substantial bids before a neighbouring dairy farmer, who plans to expand his already well established enterprise, won the day.

Laid out in 11 manageable fields with mature boundary hedging and some fine specimen trees, the farm is currently in grass and used primarily for grazing and meadowing.

The lands are described Mr O’Flaherty as made up of top-quality, free-draining ground suitable for any farm enterprise.

Farming facilities include a well kept and spacious three-column shed with double lean-to located on a hardcore yard at the entrance to the farm.

The sheds at Cooltrim make it an ideal out-farm for a dairy enterprise

The sheds at Cooltrim make it an ideal out-farm for a dairy enterprise

While the non-residential farm could be turned into a residential property, subject to planning permission, it is presumed that the new dairy owner will use it as an out farm for rearing replacements or for the provision of fodder.

Mr O’Flaherty said: ‘This was a real farmer’s farm, with the best of north Kildare ground. The strong interest was unsurprising as it is seldom that the opportunity arises to purchase a farm of this size and quality in the region.”

Christmas sale at Ballivor

In Co Meath, Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh is handling the sale of a lovely 12ac field at Ballivor, described as ideal for any farming enterprise.

This 12ac field at Killaconnigan Ballivor is to be sold at auction on December 16

This 12ac field at Killaconnigan Ballivor is to be sold at auction on December 16

Located at Killaconnigan, 3km from Ballivor and 9km from Mullingar, the lands are laid out in one large neat division and were recently reseeded. They are well fenced, excellently sheltered and have a natural water supply.

The holding will be sold by outdoor public auction on Wednesday, December 16 at 3pm at the Greville Arms Hotel car park in Mullingar.

Online Editors