I travelled north-west to Mayo last week, to see a farm not far from Ballina. The last time I visited that part of the country the fine summer had just begun, the sun was high in the sky and the west looked magnificent.

Compact farm in the shadow of Nephin Mountain is coming to auction in Mayo

During this most recent visit the weather was back to its old form, with the rain falling in sheets.

Nevertheless, in the company of Karl Fox of Fox and Gallagher I got to visit a compact 63.5ac residential farm at Garranard near Crossmolina.

Located just off the N59 the farm is in the shadow of Nephin Mountain, within walking distance of Crossmolina, 15 minutes' drive from Ballina and close to Lough Conn.

The property is the subject of an executor sale and comes to auction as an entire or in lots with a guide price of about €400,000.

Made up mainly of grazing ground with a number of acres in scrubland, the holding is divided by a local road, giving it up to 1km of road frontage. It also has frontage on to the River Deel. The place has good site potential, given the requisite planning permission.

The dwelling is a fine two-storey, L-shaped structure originally built in the 1920s with an extension to the rear. Structurally sound, the house has been cleaned and painted internally to give prospective buyers a clearer sense of the potential of the place.

The accommodation includes a front porch, an entrance hallway, a sitting room with an open fireplace and some lovely plasterwork on the ceiling. A living room has a modern stove, and to the rear is a kitchen with a tiled floor.