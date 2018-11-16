Farm Ireland
Compact farm in the shadow of Nephin Mountain is coming to auction in Mayo

The 63ac residential holding is located close to Crossmolina and is up for auction in lots next month
Jim O'Brien

I travelled north-west to Mayo last week, to see a farm not far from Ballina. The last time I visited that part of the country the fine summer had just begun, the sun was high in the sky and the west looked magnificent.

During this most recent visit the weather was back to its old form, with the rain falling in sheets.

Nevertheless, in the company of Karl Fox of Fox and Gallagher I got to visit a compact 63.5ac residential farm at Garranard near Crossmolina.

Located just off the N59 the farm is in the shadow of Nephin Mountain, within walking distance of Crossmolina, 15 minutes' drive from Ballina and close to Lough Conn.

The property is the subject of an executor sale and comes to auction as an entire or in lots with a guide price of about €400,000.

Made up mainly of grazing ground with a number of acres in scrubland, the holding is divided by a local road, giving it up to 1km of road frontage. It also has frontage on to the River Deel. The place has good site potential, given the requisite planning permission.

The dwelling is a fine two-storey, L-shaped structure originally built in the 1920s with an extension to the rear. Structurally sound, the house has been cleaned and painted internally to give prospective buyers a clearer sense of the potential of the place.

The accommodation includes a front porch, an entrance hallway, a sitting room with an open fireplace and some lovely plasterwork on the ceiling. A living room has a modern stove, and to the rear is a kitchen with a tiled floor.

Old fittings have been removed and the kitchen area is ready to be kitted out by a new owner.

While it has double-glazed windows and central heating, the house will take work to bring it back to its old glory but is attracting keen customers.

Outside is a traditional yard with a range of sheds in reasonable condition.

The former owner was a wood-turner and equipment and facilities associated with the craft are to be found in a five-column round-roofed shed.

The farm buildings proper include a three-column hayshed and lean-to with cubicles.

There is also a range of older sheds for fuel and machinery storage.

The yard could do with work and tidying but the buildings and stock-handling facilities are useful.

River frontage

The land is laid out in a range of divisions, with a fine parcel of elevated ground extending to almost 19ac around the house. With 400m of road frontage and similar frontage on to the Deel to the rear, the piece comes with 7.3 entitlements worth €1,746 annually.

It will be offered as an individual lot and is guided pre-auction at €130,000.

Across the road from the house is a 16.5ac parcel of grazing ground with about 450m of road frontage.

It rises gently from the road and is in good heart, with good grazing potential. Shelter is provided by a grove of trees. This piece comes with €1,567 in entitlements and is guided at €90,000.

The largest lot extends to almost 28ac made up of 13.4ac of bogland, 10ac of turbary rights and 4.5ac of good grassland with some road frontage. It has €382.88 in entitlements and comes with a guide price of €40,000.

The house and sheds on 1.5ac will be offered as one lot with a guide of €150,000.

According to Karl Fox the property is attracting a wide range of interest from both the farming and the non-farming communities and he expects a lively auction when it comes for sale at Hiney's, Crossmolina at 3.30 on Friday, December 7.

