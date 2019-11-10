Compact and classy in the Boyne Valley

A luxury residence and designer gardens are at the heart of a 37ac grassland farm on the market near Drogheda

This residence is part of the sale of a 37ac farm at the Reask, Tullyallen near Drogheda in Co Louth
This residence is part of the sale of a 37ac farm at the Reask, Tullyallen near Drogheda in Co Louth
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A residential farm extending to 37ac is for sale by private treaty at Reask, Tullyallen, near Drogheda, Co Louth. The holding can be bought as an entire or in lots and is guided at €835,000.

Located in the Boyne Valley at Reask, near the Hill of Rath, the property is a 10-minute drive from Drogheda and just off the M1 at Junction 10, the Drogheda North Interchange.

Approached through electric gates, a gravel driveway leads to the house, a 3,230 sq ft residence built in 1983 and finished to a high standard throughout.

Stone steps lead to the front door that opens into a spacious entrance hall with a marble fireplace. To the left of the hall is the drawing room with a seated bay window and from this room, French doors lead to the garden.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Across the hallway, an elegant dining room gives access to the fully equipped spacious kitchen at the rear of the house and this, in turn, leads to the utility room, laundry room and on to the boiler house and double garage.

The downstairs also accommodates the master bedroom and a family bathroom. Upstairs are four more double bedrooms and a second bathroom. Out of doors, the gardens were designed by the award winning Paul Martin, while beyond that is the land, the best of ground eminently suitable for grass or tillage.

A residential farm extending to 37ac is for sale by private treaty at the Reask, Tullyallen near Drogheda in Co Louth
A residential farm extending to 37ac is for sale by private treaty at the Reask, Tullyallen near Drogheda in Co Louth

Laid out in six fields, bounded by traditional hedgerow and trees, the holding is all in grass, but is surrounded by tillage land and located in prime farming country.

Equestrian and livestock yard

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Adjacent to the house is a compact equestrian and livestock yard comprised of a four-unit stable block, an outside pen, a cattle crush, a variety of cattle handling facilities and a substantial, three-column, A-roofed shed with a five-column lean-to.

According to Gabriel O'Brien of selling agents REA O'Brien Collins, the property is a period-style villa residence on the best of land with good farming facilities.

While the preference of the vendors and the agents is to sell the holding as an entire, it can also be bought in lots.

The house and farm buildings on 2ac makes up one lot and this is guided at €475,000; a parcel of land extending to 10.23ac is guided at €110,000, while a parcel of 24.71ac is guided at €250,000.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

Diverse Mayo land with big potential guided at €6k/ac
Dairy spread: The 75ac residential dairy farm at Milford near Charleville, Co Cork, is guided by GVM Kilmallock at €1m

€1m asking price for 75ac farm in the heart of cow country
Big potential: The farm, located 3km from Ferns, will go under the hammer in lots

Local farmer digs deep for Wexford 104ac holding
This 126ac residential farm at Tomard, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow sold at auction last September for €2.19m or €17,380/ac

East-west land price divide is running at over 50pc
stock picture

Over 37,000 agriculture land sales in Ireland in 2018, with highest...
Residenrtial farm for sale Murroe, Co Limerick

A farm, home and business rolled into one for €520,000

Pictures: Billionaire Comer buys €7m Meath stud farm


Top Stories

SPORT: About 750,000 hurleys are made each year in Ireland. Picture: Sportsfile

New hope in fight against killer fungus hitting hurley ash trees
Record revenue for parent firm

Revenues at Tayto increase by 5pc to €99.3m
Stock image (PA)

Jim O'Brien: 'The man or woman with the 'dusty nose' can be found at the...
New approach: Fergal Smith of Moy Hill Community Farm with some fresh produce at the Reko Ring Group in Lahinch Co Clare. Photo: Natasha Barton

Farmers ring the changes by cutting out the middleman
Deterrent: James O'Neill of Property Marking insists that his product reduces rural crime

How marking your property can slash rural crime rates
Farmers should insist on a flexible and comprehensive compensation model for electric lines

Landowners need to stand ground in battle for powerlines compensation
Tyre-ing work: Bill Gleeson on his farm in Tipperary; inset: on his tractor. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

'There's always help out there and we hope this programme will be able to...