Compact and classy in the Boyne Valley

Stone steps lead to the front door that opens into a spacious entrance hall with a marble fireplace. To the left of the hall is the drawing room with a seated bay window and from this room, French doors lead to the garden.

Approached through electric gates, a gravel driveway leads to the house, a 3,230 sq ft residence built in 1983 and finished to a high standard throughout.

Located in the Boyne Valley at Reask, near the Hill of Rath, the property is a 10-minute drive from Drogheda and just off the M1 at Junction 10, the Drogheda North Interchange.

Across the hallway, an elegant dining room gives access to the fully equipped spacious kitchen at the rear of the house and this, in turn, leads to the utility room, laundry room and on to the boiler house and double garage.

The downstairs also accommodates the master bedroom and a family bathroom. Upstairs are four more double bedrooms and a second bathroom. Out of doors, the gardens were designed by the award winning Paul Martin, while beyond that is the land, the best of ground eminently suitable for grass or tillage.

A residential farm extending to 37ac is for sale by private treaty at the Reask, Tullyallen near Drogheda in Co Louth

Laid out in six fields, bounded by traditional hedgerow and trees, the holding is all in grass, but is surrounded by tillage land and located in prime farming country.

Equestrian and livestock yard

Adjacent to the house is a compact equestrian and livestock yard comprised of a four-unit stable block, an outside pen, a cattle crush, a variety of cattle handling facilities and a substantial, three-column, A-roofed shed with a five-column lean-to.

According to Gabriel O'Brien of selling agents REA O'Brien Collins, the property is a period-style villa residence on the best of land with good farming facilities.

While the preference of the vendors and the agents is to sell the holding as an entire, it can also be bought in lots.

The house and farm buildings on 2ac makes up one lot and this is guided at €475,000; a parcel of land extending to 10.23ac is guided at €110,000, while a parcel of 24.71ac is guided at €250,000.

