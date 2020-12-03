Commuter belt land attracts keen interest from buyers

Two tracts of land with development prospects in Dublin’s commuter belt were sold recently in deals involving Coonan Property.

The largest of them was the sale of the 241-acre Killegland Farm in Ashbourne, Co Meath for around €7m or almost €30,000 per acre.

The sale also included a six-bedroom house and a two-bedroom mews.

Philip Byrne of Coonan Property represented the vendors and Paul Grimes of REA Grimes represented the purchaser, an Irish investor.

“There was huge interest in this property from the start from both Irish and international investors due to its obvious future development potential,” Mr Byrne said.

Located to the south of the town, it straddles the M2 Slane to Dublin Road.

While it is farmland, it is considered to have good prospects of being rezoned for residential development with as much as 2km of its borders running alongside existing residential developments.

Adjacent lands have also been included in a local authority draft development plan which will facilitate further residential development. The R125 also runs adjacent to it and it is accessible from the M50 which is 12km away.

Last December, investors bought a nearby farm with long-term development prospects near Ashbourne, for around double agricultural land prices.

Located at Milltown, that 188-acre tillage farm achieved between €4.5 and €5m – that equates to around €25,000 per acre which is almost double the average of €12,700 per acre being achieved for prime arable land in the Mid-East region.

Meanwhile, in County Kildare, a ready-to-go development site at Downings North, Prosperous was sold for more than its €1.8m asking price

Extending to 6.84 acres, it benefits from planning permission for 49 new homes, in a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses, semi-detached and detached houses.

Located within walking distance of Prosperous, the site has direct access to the R403 and is easily accessible from the M7 and N4. It is also convenient to Clane, Straffan and Naas.

Joint sales agents were Coonan Property and DNG Doyle.

“Quality new builds are still very much a priority for people and the market for development land is reflective of this,” said Will Coonan.

