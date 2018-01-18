Changes to CPO legislation on the way after farmer prevents purchase of land for tech giant

He said, “The CPO legislation, as it currently stands allows acquiring authorities such as Transport Infrastructure Ireland (formerly NRA) to take over a farmer’s land and build a new motorway without any legal obligations to have agreed compensation terms. It is not right that a state body should have these inequitable powers and any review by the Law Reform Commission must address this imbalance.” Thomas Cooney has also questioned the current legal obligation that requires farmers impacted by a CPO to hand over one-third of their compensation to Revenue because of a Capital Gains Tax liability.

He said, “Farmers must be entitled to put their farm back together again after they have had a CPO imposed on them and this cannot happen unless the full compensation package negotiated is available to farmers.”

The President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack said that his organisation is preparing a submission in relation to the legislation change.

“There are obviously aspects of the CPO legislation that concerns us but our fundamental position on this is that landowners must be fully compensated for the value of their land and for any consequential losses to their farm business where CPO is applied”, McCormack said Meanwhile, Fianna Fail science and technology spokesperson James Lawless, in whose Kildare constituency the Intel plant is located, said he welcomed the Government's new IDA bill.

"The bill addresses issues which arose in the 'Reid case' where the IDA attempted to purchase land adjacent to Intel in Leixlip but were unable to do so. The protracted legal saga that followed was damaging to all concerned," said Lawless. "It is in the public interest that the IDA (or other state agencies where appropriate) can move quickly in these cases and make provision for large-scale investment where that is in the greater good. The constitution certainly safeguards property rights but no rights are absolute.

"There must always be a balancing of rights and the public interest in the development of employment and local investment may at times outweigh an individual land interest." But farmers and other landowners have regularly raised concerns over any attempt to increase the power of state agencies and local authorities to compulsorily acquire land. In November 2015 the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Reid whose home and lands lie next to the Intel plant. Reid had claimed that IDA's CPO attempt, cleared by the High Court in 2013, had breached his property rights under the Constitution and European Convention of Human Rights. But the Supreme Court had unanimously ruled that the IDA had exceeded its powers in the attempt and that its CPO mechanisms were outdated.

It was previously reported that the IDA had spent close to €1.4m attempting a CPO on the farm, including legal fees related to the Reid case. The explanatory memorandum for the new bill said its purpose was to address issues raised by the judgment and "to ensure the IDA has a sound legal basis to continue to carry out its property functions." It will only permit IDA a CPO on land required for immediate, as opposed to future, use, and where a specific undertaking has been identified. It also ensures CPO land can only be leased - as opposed to sold - by the IDA to an industrial undertaking. The new law also provides a full role for An Bord Pleanala as an independent body to affirm IDA CPOs and to adjudicate on objections related to a compulsory acquisition.



Online Editors