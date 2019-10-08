Carlow land auctions deliver premium prices

The property is just off the old Kilkenny to Carlow road and made up of high quality grassland with a derelict farmhouse, an old yard and quarry. It made €905,000 under the hammer or €13,700/ac.

The property was offered in lots and as an entire with the first lot made up of 11.34ac in a roadside grass field incorporating a disused quarry.

The second lot extending to c16.62ac came with a derelict two-storey farm residence and some outbuildings including cow sheds, an old pig house, a 3-column hay barn and lean-to.

The third lot extended to about 30.82ac of high quality grasslands in four divisions suitable for any agricultural use. The final lot made up of 7.11ac in grassland is accessed via a right of way.

At auction it was a case of three lots versus the entire. A customer interested in the first three lots took on a bidder on all the lots. The bidder on the entire, an adjoining farmer, won the day when he paid €905,000 or €13,700/ac for the property.

Prumplestown parcel

A few months ago one of the largest farms sold in 2019 was at Prumplestown in Co Carlow. The 298ac farm made €4.87m when it sold in lots with one parcel making over €18,000/ac.

Last week, a 20.6ac parcel located in the same townland sold at auction for an impressive €450,000 or over €21,800/ac.

Located on the Carlow to Castledermot road 10km from Carlow town the tillage land is described by agents, Dawsons of Tullow, as an exceptional arable piece of ground with excellent road frontage.

Buildings include a small farmyard with a three-column hay shed and lean-to and a storage shed.

At auction bidding opened at €300,000 and with four bidders in contention it went on the market at €420,000 and sold for €450,000 to a buyer living locally.

Fenagh farm

At nearby Ballytimmins, Fenagh, near the Ploughing Championships site, a residential farm extending to almost 67ac was withdrawn from auction last week after being bid to €750,000.

Located 1.5km south of Fenagh village, the property is 10km from Bagenalstown and 17km from Carlow.

Described as an exceptional holding it is mainly under cereal with some parts in grass.

According the Matthew Conry of Dawsons, active negotiations are ongoing.

