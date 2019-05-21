Farmers are demanding development prices for lands that County Councils require to carry out vital extensions to cemeteries.

Farmers are demanding development prices for lands that County Councils require to carry out vital extensions to cemeteries.

Calls for CPOs to be used for graveyards as farmers ramp up prices

And it has been suggested in Galway that the County Council embark on the compulsory purchase of lands that are needed to extend graveyards in situations where no agreement can be reached with landowners.

It was stated that people have the right to be buried in their own area and if land is required to extend cemeteries, then Galway County Council should consider going down the CPO route.

The suggestion was made at a meeting of Athenry-Oranmore Municipal Council when it was said that the graveyards in Claregalway and Annaghdown were close to being full and they needed to be extended.

It was then that Claregalway’s Cllr Malachy Noone expressed concern that landowners were looking for too much money when it came to selling property for the purposes of extending graveyards.

The Fianna Fail councillor pointed out that the land where Claregalway Cemetery is currently located was acquired back in the late 1960s by CPO and there was no reason why this process could not be used again.

“Some of the landowners are looking for money that would be close to development prices and that is not sustainable.

“People want to be buried in their own area and that is very understandable and equally the Council cannot pay exorbitant prices for land so there is nothing wrong with going down the route of issuing a CPO in order to extend a graveyard,” Cllr Noone added.