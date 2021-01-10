Farming

‘Boomerang buyers’ driving up house prices as they desert Dublin to buy in native counties

Mark Keenan Twitter Email

A wave of city workers deserting the rental market and moving home to buy in their native counties is expected to fuel house price rises of 4.4pc in 2021, according to a nationwide survey of estate agents.

Respondents have identified a surge in what they have labelled ‘boomerang buyers’ – those who previously travelled home for the weekend and then back to the capital, as leading the charge in a relocation revolution that is changing the face of house buying nationwide.

On top of this, recent CSO data confirms that 2020 saw the highest number of returned Irish from abroad in 13 years, a factor which is likely to continue to some degree through 2021.

