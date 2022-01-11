Boom is back for farmland as average sale hits €13,296/ac

Kildare auctioneer Paddy Jordan got 2021 off to a flying start in January with the sale of Eyrefield Lodge and Stud on 160ac at The Curragh. Once the home of renowned bloodstock breeder, Sir Edmund Loder, it is believed to have made in the region of €4m.

A 247ac residential holding overlooking Lake Derravaragh near Castlepollard in Co Westmeath sold at online auction in June making €2.79m, exceeding its guide by €790,000

This 22ac parcel at Batterstown, Co Meath was withdrawn from auction at €950,000 and sold later for a price believed to exceed €1m

This 39ac residential farm located on the edge of Rathmolyon Village in Meath sold in four lots and made €855,000.

Castleroe House at Kilkea in Co Kildare on 165ac of grass and tillage sold in five lots at auction in August, making a total of €3,235,000 or €19,700/ac.

This 20ac parcel of recently reseeded land at Gortumly, Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath sold at online auction for €284,000 or €14,200/ac.

This 14ac parcel of ground at Irishtown, Mullingar made €285,00 or over €20,300 at auction in August

This Kilkenny farmhouse on 61ac sold prior to auction for a sum well in excess of its guide of €1.1m

A Westmeath businessman with farming, equestrian and aviation interests is believed to be the new owner of a 111ac residential farm with extensive outbuildings at Addinstown near Delvin on the Meath/Westmeath border. The farm sold at hybrid auction recently for €1.51m with the final price exceeding the guide by €500,000.

This 64.5ac Laois holding was bought for £14,000 in 1969 and made €14,000/ac in October

This 28ac residential farm near Courtown in Co Wexford that made €960,000 - exceeding its guide of €545,000 by €415,000

This period house on 132ac at Ballycogly has bene unoccupied, but sold for €1.84m, underlining the high value of south Wexford land

The boom is back for farmland, with record prices paid at auction last year as demand from people leaving urban centres to work from home helped drive up prices.

Smaller holdings were the backbone of the market, with 49ac being the average size of property sold according to a survey by the Farming Independent of over 100 auctions held last year.

Its results show an average of €13,296/ac was paid at sales around the country, marking a 14pc increase on last year.

The most expensive region was South Leinster, with an average of €16,110/ac.

The volume of land sold was up 17pc and the amount of money generated rose by 34pc to €73.4m.

Prices of between €14,000 and €20,000/ac were commonplace, with €50,000/ac paid for an 18ac parcel of land at Batterstown in Co Meath.

In Westmeath and Longford, where land in recent times made about €8,000/ac, it was making over €18,000/ac in 2021.

Covid also paved the way for the blossoming of the online auction. More than 73pc of sales were held online or in a mix of online and in-person transactions.

The development opened up the market to ex-pat Irish across the globe, while the relative anonymity of the process neutralised the phenomenon of ‘neighbourly restraint’ in the auction room.

Drivers

Dairy farmers were the main drivers of farm sales; one auctioneer remarked that, with the rising cost of fertiliser, the nitrates restrictions and the cost of letting land, some dairy farmers were calculating that it would be cheaper, in the long run, to buy land and farm it extensively.

Further, some auctioneers made the point that dairy farmers, especially those who had formed companies, had decent cash reserves and were dipping into these to buy land.

All auctioneers reported the return to the farmland market of investors and local business interests.

10 of the top rural property sales in 2021

1.

2.

3.

4

5

6

7

8

9

10